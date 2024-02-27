Kieswetter to stay on as SARS boss for two more years

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Edward Kieswetter's term as SA Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner has been extended by President Cyril Ramaphosa for two more years.

"The decision follows the agreement between the President and Mr Kieswetter, to extend the tenure of the commissioner to enable an orderly leadership transition in the organisation," the presidency said in a statement.

Kieswetter was appointed in March 2019, and took office for his five-year term in May of that year.

"Mr Kieswetter will continue leading the execution of the current strategic direction of the revenue service while ensuring a smooth leadership transition," the presidency said.

This echoed a previous statement earlier in February, which said the president was in discussions with Kieswetter about an "orderly transition".

In June last year, Kieswetter appointed three deputy commissioners, a recommendation made by the Nugent Commission in 2018, which investigated state capture at SARS.

The three appointments were intended to lay the basis for succession. But, by the end of April, when Kieswetter would have left, none will yet have been a year in their new roles, which has led to some government insiders expressing the need for a longer transition period, given the complexity and demands of the position.