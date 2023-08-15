1h ago

Share

Number of employed South Africans almost back to pre-Covid level as jobless rate dips

accreditation
Helena Wasserman
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Siphiwe Sibeko/Gallo

The unemployment rate fell by 0.3 of a percentage point to 32.6% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to the previous three months, new Statistics SA data shows. This was better than economists expected.

The number of employed increased by 154 000 to 16.3 million in the quarter and has now almost reached pre-pandemic levels of 16.4 million, said Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke during the release of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS). But the growth in employed South Africans cooled sharply from 258 000 new jobs in the first quarter.  

Source: Statistics SA

The unemployment rate among graduates fell by one percentage point to 9.6% in the second quarter.

Source: Statistics SA

The number of unemployed persons decreased by 11 000 to 7.9 million during the same quarter. A decade ago, 5 million South Africans were unemployed. The proportion of those in long-term unemployment increased from 66.7% to 77.3% over the past ten years, while female unemployment increased from 27.5% to 35.7%.

Source: Statistics SA

In the second quarter of this year, the unemployment rate according to the expanded definition - which includes people who were available for work but not looking for a job – fell by 0.3 of a percentage point to 42.1%.

Source: Statistics SA

Construction (104 000) and trade (92 000) created the most jobs in the three months to end-June. However the manufacturing and finance sectors saw large falls in employment.


Source: Statistics SA

The formal sector accounts for almost 70% of total employment.

Source: Statistics SA

Among the provinces, Limpopo (80 000 more jobs), Western Cape (54 000) and KwaZulu-Natal (48 000) saw the largest employment increases.

The Northwest province had the highest expanded unemployment rate in the country, followed by Mpumalanga.

Source: Statistics SA

Some 3.5 million (34.2%) out of 10.2 million young people aged 15-24 years were not in employment, education or training (NEET).  But the total number of unemployed youth (15-34 years) decreased by 131 000 to 4.7 million, resulting in a 1.1 percentage point decrease in the youth unemployment rate to 45.3%.

The unemployment rate remains highest among the black population.

Source: Statistics SA

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
unemploymentjobs
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
19.20
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
24.40
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
21.00
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.43
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Platinum
889.84
-0.6%
Palladium
1,241.85
-0.9%
Gold
1,902.20
-0.3%
Silver
22.36
-1.1%
Brent Crude
86.21
-0.7%
Top 40
69,984
-0.9%
All Share
75,491
-0.9%
Resource 10
57,704
-1.2%
Industrial 25
106,108
-0.3%
Financial 15
16,860
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

14 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency

14 Aug

M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23223.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo