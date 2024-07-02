Optimism as Ramokgopa's star rises while Mantashe is 'demoted'

When President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed his new Cabinet on Sunday, Gwede Mantashe’s reappointment as a key member came as no surprise given the influence he, as ANC chairperson, holds in the party.

He remained minister of mineral resources, but the critical energy portfolio has been taken out of his hands and awarded instead to Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, who will now oversee both electricity and energy.

On Monday, mining industry insiders bemoaned Mantashe's reappointment, given the sad state of mining in the country, which has continued its decline during his tenure.