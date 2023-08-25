Phala Phala and the couch cash: Here's what we still don't know

An independent parliamentary probe, a report by the Public Protector and an investigation by the SA Reserve Bank all promised to shed light on what happened at Phala Phala. What have we learnt? Not much, writes Jan Cronje.

On Christmas day in 2019, a Sudanese businessman apparently arrived unannounced at President Cyril Ramaphosa's game farm outside Bela-Bela in Limpopo, bought 20 buffaloes for $580 000 in cash, was given a short receipt, and left. He flew out of the country the next day and has, to date, not received his animals.

The cash was then, apparently, stored under a couch cushion in a little-used room in Ramaphosa's private residence, from where it was stolen a month and a half later.