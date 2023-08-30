1h ago

Share

Phala Phala couch cash was 'security deposit', says Reserve Bank governor amid grilling by MPs

accreditation
Jan Cronje
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago.
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago.
Deon Raath
  • SARB governor Lesetja Kganyago has said the $580 000 stolen from Phala Phala was a 'security deposit'.
  • Kganyago said there was no obligation for President Cyril Ramaphosa or Phala Phala to report the forex to authorities. 
  • Opposition MPs slammed the governor's explanation, calling it a 'whitewash'. 
  • For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has defended the bank's investigation into Phala Phala, telling MPs its probe found that the $580 000 in cash handed to a lodge manager in 2020 was a "security deposit" and not a final payment. 

"Mr Hazim (Mustafa) left money at Phala Phala as a security deposit to secure the buffalo," Kganyago told Parliament's Standing Committee on Finance a week after the central bank released a brief overview of its report. 

The bank had probed whether exchange control rules were broken after $580 000 in cash was stolen from under a cushion on a couch in President Cyril Ramaphosa's private residence at the game farm three years ago. It found no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of the president or Ntaba Nyoni Estates, the operating name for Phala Phala. 

The governor said on Wednesday the bank's Financial Surveillance Department found there was no obligation for the wildlife estate to report the foreign currency to authorities within 30 days. The probe concluded there was no "unconditional agreement" for the sale of the buffalo. 

READ | Phala Phala and the couch cash: Here's what we still don't know

The final price for the 20 buffalo that Sudanese businessman Hazim Mustafa wanted to buy still needed to be confirmed, he said. Tests still needed to be conducted on the animals and vets consulted. Permits would also be needed for the transport of the animals. 

"The foreign currency was stolen before the conditions precedent to the sale transaction could be fulfilled," he said. 

The governor reiterated that he could not make the full report public. He added that the "mere possession of foreign currency" was not covered by foreign exchange control regulations. 

Limited scope 

The governor said bank was careful of not overstepping its mandate, adding it only probed whether exchange control regulations were broken. 

In response to questions about how the stolen funds entered the country, Kganyago said that the bank was not responsible for SA's ports of entry. 

While the governor received support from some ANC MPs, his explanation did little to convince some of the other committee members. 

Nqabayomzi Kwankwa of the UDM said:

This is unadulterated claptrap if you ask me.

The EFF's Floyd Shivambu accused the bank of engaging in a "systemic coverup" and asked colleagues in the committee to investigate removing Kganyago as governor. 

"We are likely to approach the courts on this matter," said DA MP Dion George. 

Kganyago, meanwhile, sought to defend the bank's employees who conducted the probe against claims of a whitewash. 

"Our team acted independently without fear, favour and prejudice. That is what we expected of them," he said.  

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sa reserve banksarblesetja kganyagoramaphosacyrilphala phala
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.57
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
23.51
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
20.21
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.02
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Platinum
982.68
+0.4%
Palladium
1,233.89
-0.4%
Gold
1,938.85
+0.1%
Silver
24.59
-0.5%
Brent Crude
85.49
+1.3%
Top 40
69,393
+0.4%
All Share
75,100
+0.4%
Resource 10
57,032
+0.4%
Industrial 25
103,722
+0.4%
Financial 15
17,209
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors

29 Aug

Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo