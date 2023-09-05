1h ago

Share

Preferential procurement points system to be determined later, Treasury says

accreditation
Carol Paton
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Willie Mathebula, chief director in the National Treasury.
Willie Mathebula, chief director in the National Treasury.
File
  • The processing of the Public Procurement Bill kicked off in Parliament on Tuesday.
  • There is no clarity yet on a new scoring system, which will be determined in regulations
  • The new preferential procurement system will allow for new categories of preference, including job creation.
  • For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

The premium state entities will pay to buy goods and services from previously disadvantaged and other preferred groups will not be decided until after the Public Procurement Bill is passed and regulations drafted, National Treasury officials told MPs on Tuesday. 

The Public Procurement Bill, which will establish a single procurement framework for all state entities and set out a new preferential procurement policy, was tabled in Parliament on 30 June. It will now be processed by the Standing Committee on Finance, including holding public hearings. 

MPs briefed on the bill said that they were not prepared to "compromise on transformation" and wanted clarity on what the premium would be that would enable designated groups to get a leg up in government contracts. 

Section 217 of the Constitution says that government procurement must be done through a system that is "fair, equitable, competitive, and cost-effective". It also says that state entities can implement a procurement policy that allows for categories of preference. Parliament must pass legislation to prescribe how this must be done. 

Under current legislation, regulations under the Preferential Public Procurement Framework Act state that in state contracts of less than R50 million, entities must allocate 20 out of 100 points for preferential procurement when scoring tenders. In contracts over R50 million, 10 out of 100 points can be earned from preferential procurement.

The new bill states that procuring entities must implement a preferential procurement policy that includes "one or more scoring systems" but does not indicate the weighting for preference. Treasury officials said that this would come later when regulations were drawn up. 

Chairperson of the committee, ANC MP Joe Maswanganyi, said: "Transformation cannot be compromised. We are not in this struggle for cosmetic purposes. We are in this struggle to transform this economy. The issue of transformation through preferential procurement should come out very clearly." 

The EFF's Mzwanele Manyi said that he was "not convinced" by the emphasis in the bill on value for money. Said Manyi:

The truth of the matter is that value-for-money is a reformulation of the 80:20 and 90:10 system. The discussion we should be having is what is the allowable premium? If you are going to say value-for-money, it is a disguised way of continuing with white monopoly capital procurement. They (WMC) can always deliver value for money because they have had hundreds of years to do it and they can deliver value for money better than anyone else.

Chief director in the Treasury Willie Mathebula said as the Preferential Procurement Framework Act would be repealed, the 90:10 and 80:20 system "was history". But he said he could not talk about a new points system.  

"Unfortunately, we cannot say here and now what the premium would be; it all depends on the capacity of the fiscus to accommodate those things. But the long and short of it is that as we draft regulations, we will come up with an indication of the possible premium."

The regulations would be subject to parliamentary process, he said. 

READ Godongwana 'misread' order on preferential procurement for government tenders - ConCourt

The EFF's Floyd Shivambu said that if the 90:10-80:20 system was not amended, then "you are not changing anything".

The Public Procurement Bill provides more preference categories than previous legislation, which only allowed preference on the grounds of BEE. Preference can also be made for goods and services that are produced in SA. These measures were contained in the 2017 regulations to the previous act, which were struck down by the Constitutional Court in 2022. 

The bill also enables procuring entities to take measures to set aside and sub-contract portions of state contracts to preferred groups.

In addition to using procurement to promote empowerment, entities can use it to promote beneficiation, industrialisation, job creation, labour intensity and economic development. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
treasurymzwanele manyiwillie mathebulapreferential procurementbeetenders
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
19.20
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
24.16
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.60
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.26
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Platinum
928.40
-1.5%
Palladium
1,217.87
+0.4%
Gold
1,926.56
-0.6%
Silver
23.61
-1.6%
Brent Crude
89.00
+0.5%
Top 40
69,322
-0.5%
All Share
75,016
-0.5%
Resource 10
56,899
-1.2%
Industrial 25
104,281
-0.3%
Financial 15
17,012
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Tips to navigate SA’s price hikes for home insurance

11h ago

Tips to navigate SA’s price hikes for home insurance
How our contestants will use their incentive prizes

11h ago

How our contestants will use their incentive prizes
The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela...

01 Sep

The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund
Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors

29 Aug

Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo