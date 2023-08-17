2h ago

Share

Provinces on track to overspend by R25bn as new wage bill kicks in

accreditation
Carol Paton
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Enoch Godongwana, Minister of Finance
Enoch Godongwana, Minister of Finance
GCIS
  • Higher wage costs for employees were not factored into the budget. 
  • The impact is hitting provinces, especially spending in education and health. 
  • Departments will need to rein in other spending to remain within the budget envelope. 
  • For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

All nine provincial governments are projected to overspend by a total of R24.8 billion this year, mainly due to higher wage costs for employees that kicked in on 1 April.

The wage increase for 2023/24 was not factored into the February budget as Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana did not want to pre-empt the wage settlement. On 31 March, unions and government signed a 7.5% increase that will cost the government R37.4 billion that has not been budgeted. 

In a statement on the trends in first-quarter provincial spending, the Treasury said that both provinces and the largest service delivery departments were projected to overspend. The statement reads: 

All provinces are projecting to overspend their 2023/24 main budgets by R24.8 billion, mainly due to the implementation of the wage agreement. The projected overspending emanates from current payments with compensation of employees and goods and services projecting budget pressures of R18.9 billion and R3.5 billion, respectively.

READ | Carol Paton | The optimism of Enoch Godogwana and other less predictable miscalculations. 

The overspending is expected to occur in the most personnel-intensive provincial departments – education (R10.3 billion) and health (R12.2 billion). Provincial social development departments are also expected to overspend by R356 million.

At the time of the wage agreement, Treasury warned that "tough trade-offs" would need to be made for departments to remain within their budgets. It suggested a range of options available to departments to rein in spending. These included: 

  • Restrictions on recruitment of non-critical posts;
  • Restricting previously planned recruitment in certain areas;
  • Delaying projects and programmes and allowing departments to shift funds towards the increased compensation costs; 
  • Implementing rationalisation measures, particularly in public entities; and
  • Reducing the exceptionally high salaries in some public entities.

While the numbers reflect only on the first quarter of the year, they show that provinces and line departments are yet to adjust their spending on goods, services and other programmes to come within the budget envelope.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
educationprovincespublic sector wage billhealthbudget
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
19.08
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
24.34
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.78
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.27
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
891.01
+0.6%
Palladium
1,227.01
+1.1%
Gold
1,898.53
+0.3%
Silver
22.74
+1.4%
Brent Crude
83.45
-1.7%
Top 40
69,122
-0.3%
All Share
74,659
-0.3%
Resource 10
56,160
-1.0%
Industrial 25
105,136
+0.3%
Financial 15
16,837
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

14 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency

14 Aug

M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23223.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo