Provinces on track to overspend by R25bn as new wage bill kicks in

Higher wage costs for employees were not factored into the budget.

The impact is hitting provinces, especially spending in education and health.

Departments will need to rein in other spending to remain within the budget envelope.

All nine provincial governments are projected to overspend by a total of R24.8 billion this year, mainly due to higher wage costs for employees that kicked in on 1 April.

The wage increase for 2023/24 was not factored into the February budget as Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana did not want to pre-empt the wage settlement. On 31 March, unions and government signed a 7.5% increase that will cost the government R37.4 billion that has not been budgeted.

In a statement on the trends in first-quarter provincial spending, the Treasury said that both provinces and the largest service delivery departments were projected to overspend. The statement reads:

All provinces are projecting to overspend their 2023/24 main budgets by R24.8 billion, mainly due to the implementation of the wage agreement. The projected overspending emanates from current payments with compensation of employees and goods and services projecting budget pressures of R18.9 billion and R3.5 billion, respectively.

The overspending is expected to occur in the most personnel-intensive provincial departments – education (R10.3 billion) and health (R12.2 billion). Provincial social development departments are also expected to overspend by R356 million.

At the time of the wage agreement, Treasury warned that "tough trade-offs" would need to be made for departments to remain within their budgets. It suggested a range of options available to departments to rein in spending. These included:

Restrictions on recruitment of non-critical posts;

Restricting previously planned recruitment in certain areas;

Delaying projects and programmes and allowing departments to shift funds towards the increased compensation costs;

Implementing rationalisation measures, particularly in public entities; and

Reducing the exceptionally high salaries in some public entities.

While the numbers reflect only on the first quarter of the year, they show that provinces and line departments are yet to adjust their spending on goods, services and other programmes to come within the budget envelope.



