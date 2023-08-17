3h ago

Share

Transnet urges government to crack down on crippling cable theft

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A Transnet train on 23 August 2022 in Hopetown. Hopetown is a town which lies at the edge of the Great Karoo.
A Transnet train on 23 August 2022 in Hopetown. Hopetown is a town which lies at the edge of the Great Karoo.
Misha Jordaan/Gallo Images
  • Transnet urged the government to take action against criminals stealing railway cables as it is severely disrupting service.
  • Authorities need to step up security and ensure more thieves are convicted in court to keep rail traffic flowing.
  • Cable theft is one of the biggest challenges Transnet faces and has significantly impacted on operations, leading to reduced exports.

State-owned freight logistics firm Transnet on Thursday called on the government to urgently crack down on criminals stealing railway cables - saying the thefts are disrupting service and severely damaging the economy.

Transnet said authorities needed to step up security to keep rail traffic flowing smoothly, and also ensure that more suspected thieves are convicted in court.

Cable theft is "one of our biggest challenges" and "significantly impacted operations," leading to reduced exports of coal and other commodities, the firm's head Portia Derby told AFP.

The pillaging of electricity and railway cables for copper has long been a problem, with authorities blaming the thieves for worsening the power crisis and disrupting transport.

To curb the practice, which the affected companies say is costing the country nearly R50 billion a year, the government late last year banned exports of scrap metal.

READ | Merafe jumps 10% as SA's rail dysfunction helps lift chrome prices

But Derby told a panel discussion in Johannesburg that the export ban does not appear to have deterred the thieves.

More than 1 500km of cable were stolen from the company in 4 826 incidents last year, she said.

Meanwhile, only about 4% of those arrested over the thefts are convicted in court.

Derby said:

If we can up the conviction rate, we would do much better.

Transnet is the logistical backbone of Africa's most advanced economy, operating the country's rail freight network and all of its ports.

Derby added that the company is considering switching to diesel-powered locomotives to avoid trains getting stuck when electric cables go missing.

"The only way to have a reliable railway system is to enhance the train security on one hand, but also to make sure they're actually running," she said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
transnetcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
19.10
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
24.34
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.76
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.23
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
893.32
+0.8%
Palladium
1,216.48
+0.3%
Gold
1,889.14
-0.2%
Silver
22.69
+1.2%
Brent Crude
83.45
-1.7%
Top 40
68,879
0.0%
All Share
74,375
0.0%
Resource 10
55,844
0.0%
Industrial 25
104,806
0.0%
Financial 15
16,807
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

6h ago

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter

6h ago

Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

14 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23223.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo