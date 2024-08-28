28 Aug

Share

UK's Starmer warns budget will be 'painful'

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. (Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. (Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned Tuesday that his new government's first budget in just over two months will be "painful", asking the country to "accept short-term pain for long-term good".

Starmer, whose Labour Party won a landslide parliamentary majority on July 4, used his first major speech since then to lay the ground for the much-anticipated fiscal event on October 30.

He also used the address, from the Downing Street garden, to attack the ousted Conservatives, reiterating claims they had left a 22-billion ($29-billion) "black hole" in the public finances.

"There is a budget coming in October, and it's going to be painful," Starmer said.

"Those with the broadest shoulders should bear the heavier burden," he added, hinting at tax rises for some after October 30.

Labour has pledged not to hike taxes on "working people", which would appear to rule out raising income tax, other social security and VAT rates.

But there is growing speculation that other taxes, like capital gains, could be targeted.

Starmer insisted the UK must look beyond tinkering with taxes and that growing the economy remained the "number one mission".

But he also cautioned that his government's fiscal inheritance would not be "easily fixed".

"We're going to have to take tough decisions, I did not cater for a 22- billion black hole," he added.

Political opponents have argued that the government was aware of the country's perilous financial plight months ago and is preparing the ground for unpopular announcements.

Labour has insisted the Tories misled the public and others on the issue, including the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

The independent fiscal watchdog has said it is investigating the last government's spending forecasts in light of Labour's black hole claims.

In his speech, Starmer also addressed the recent anti-immigration riots sparked by the deadly Southport knife attack.

Officials have blamed far-right elements for helping to stir up the disorder, which targeted mosques and hotels housing asylum-seekers as well as police officers and other properties.

Attempting to link the disturbances to the Conservatives' legacy, the UK leader said they "didn't happen in a vacuum" and had "exposed the state of our country".

They "revealed a deeply unhealthy society... weakened by a decade of division and decline, infected by a spiral of populism which fed off cycles of failure of the last government".

"Every time they faced a difficult problem, they failed to be honest, they offered the snake oil of populism, which led to more failure," Starmer argued.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered.
Join News24 today
Read more on:
keir starmerukbudget
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
17.83
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
23.40
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.70
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.06
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Platinum
926.00
-0.4%
Palladium
958.00
-1.0%
Gold
2,503.12
0.0%
Silver
28.86
0.0%
Brent Crude
76.93
-2.5%
Top 40
76,290
-0.7%
ALSI
83,750
-0.6%
RESI 10
56,092
-2.5%
INDI 25
114,315
+0.4%
FINI 15
20,933
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24207.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo