3h ago

Share

Urgent electricity bill - already delayed - will be hotly contested, warns energy committee chair

accreditation
Carol Paton
Share your Subscriber Article
You have 5 articles to share every month. Send this story to a friend!
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
loading...
Loading, please wait...
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Minister Gwede Mantashe.
Minister Gwede Mantashe.
Gallo Images

The passage of the Electricity Regulation Act (ERA) Amendment Bill through Parliament will be "highly contested", with mandatory public hearings expected to be packed out and highly politicised, making it unlikely the process will be finalised before the end of the sixth administration. 

This is according to the chairperson of the mineral resources and energy portfolio committee, Zet Luzipo. 

It has emerged that the bill – an urgent priority of the National Energy Crisis Committee – is yet to be tabled formally in Parliament, despite being approved by Cabinet in March. It is a crucial next step in the unbundling of Eskom and establishing a competitive electricity market.

Read this for free
Get 14 days free to read all our investigative and in-depth journalism. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.
Try FREE for 14 days
Already a subscriber? Sign in
Read more on:
zet luziphoparliamentelectricity reformelectricity regulation act amendment billenergy crisisenergy action plan
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
19.17
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
24.42
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.85
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.27
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Platinum
886.41
-0.6%
Palladium
1,213.39
-2.1%
Gold
1,894.48
+0.1%
Silver
22.57
+0.7%
Brent Crude
83.45
-1.7%
Top 40
69,343
0.0%
All Share
74,915
0.0%
Resource 10
56,736
0.0%
Industrial 25
104,847
0.0%
Financial 15
16,946
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

14 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency

14 Aug

M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23223.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo