Urgent electricity bill - already delayed - will be hotly contested, warns energy committee chair

The passage of the Electricity Regulation Act (ERA) Amendment Bill through Parliament will be "highly contested", with mandatory public hearings expected to be packed out and highly politicised, making it unlikely the process will be finalised before the end of the sixth administration.



This is according to the chairperson of the mineral resources and energy portfolio committee, Zet Luzipo.

It has emerged that the bill – an urgent priority of the National Energy Crisis Committee – is yet to be tabled formally in Parliament, despite being approved by Cabinet in March. It is a crucial next step in the unbundling of Eskom and establishing a competitive electricity market.