Wrecked cargo ship off SA coast breaks into four, crews rush to contain oil spill

An aerial view of the grounded MV Ultra Galaxy vessel last week. off the West Coast of South Africa. (South African Maritime Safety Authority)
South Africa dispatched crews to contain an oil spill from a cargo vessel that ran aground earlier this month because of extreme weather conditions.

Strong waves eroded the hull of the 125-meter MV Ultra Galaxy, which beached at Brand se Baai northwest of Cape Town on 9 July.

Salvage workers removed several lube oil drums and about eight tons of marine gas oil from the fuel tanks in the wreck, before weather conditions deteriorated and delayed operations, according to a statement by the South African Maritime Safety Authority.

Powerful waves over the weekend broke the vessel into four parts, leading to an oil spill, SAMSA said in the statement. That’s triggered a contingency plan to bring in 125 people from the local community to assist.

"All attempts are being made to contain the spill within the immediate area, and cleaning operations will continue," SAMSA said.

