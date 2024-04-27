27 Apr

Share

Apple intensifies talks with OpenAI for iPhone generative AI features

accreditation
Mark Gurman
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images)
(Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images)

Apple has renewed discussions with OpenAI about using the startup’s technology to power some new features coming to the iPhone later this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

The two companies have begun discussing terms of a possible agreement and how the OpenAI features would be integrated into Apple’s iOS 18, the next iPhone operating system, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private.

The move marks a reopening of dialogue between the companies. Apple had talked to OpenAI about a deal earlier this year, though work between the two parties had been minimal since then. Apple also remains in discussions with Alphabet's Google about licensing that company’s Gemini chatbot. 

Apple hasn’t made a final decision on which partners it will use, and there’s no guarantee that a deal will be worked out. It’s possible that the company ultimately reaches an agreement with both OpenAI and Google — or picks another provider entirely. Representatives for Apple, OpenAI and Google declined to comment. 

The next iPhone operating system will include several new features based on Apple’s in-house large language model, AI software that can generate human-sounding text, but the company also has been seeking partners to power a chatbot-like feature akin to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Bloomberg first reported in March on the discussions, which have included AI startup Anthropic as well. 

The latest development comes about a month and a half before Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, where it’s poised to introduce new AI software and services. The company is planning to tout its features as more seamlessly integrated into its devices than rival AI offerings, with better privacy protections. 

Last year, Cook said he personally uses OpenAI’s ChatGPT but indicated that there were "a number of issues that need to be sorted." He promised that new AI features would come to Apple’s platforms on a "very thoughtful basis."

Relying on partners would help accelerate Apple’s push into chatbots and sidestep some risks. By outsourcing the generative AI features to another company, Cook is potentially lessening the liability for its platform.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered.
Join News24 today
Read more on:
googleopenaiappleai
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.26
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.38
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
19.94
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.92
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.5%
Platinum
966.25
+0.3%
Palladium
896.50
+0.6%
Gold
2,428.11
-0.7%
Silver
28.28
-0.8%
Brent-ruolie
79.52
-1.7%
Top 40
73,449
-1.7%
All Share
80,539
-1.6%
Resource 10
59,220
-2.8%
Industrial 25
107,625
-1.2%
Financial 15
19,420
-1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24207.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo