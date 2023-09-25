Germany's housing sector slumps into crisis

Hundreds of homeowners-to-be across Germany have been left in the lurch as builders go out of business.

A jump in interest rates and material costs has seen twice as many developers file for insolvency over the last year than during the previous 12 months.

The German government on Monday offered a new package of measures to help ease the pressure.







Valeriy Shevchenko felt like he made the purchase of his lifetime when he beat a queue of prospective buyers to secure a two-bedroom apartment in one of Berlin's most popular districts.

Two years on, the 33-year-old's housing dreams have come crashing down after the developer of his new home, Project Immobilien, went bankrupt.

Like hundreds of homeowners-to-be across the country, Shevchenko found construction of his new home suddenly halted, as workers cleared out of the site where the concrete skeleton of the building stands with no windows.

"From the middle of August, the construction was frozen. The cabinets for the workers here, the crane in the middle, everything moved away," said Shevchenko at the site, shellshocked by the setback.

With such scenes multiplying across the country, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government on Monday offered a new package of measures to help ease the pressure on builders and homebuyers.

They include a pledge to not toughen up energy standards that could prove costly for developers, while extending mortgage help to families and financing for renovation.

The construction sector voiced satisfaction with the package, with Tim-Oliver Mueller, president of German building lobby group HDB, saying that the measures were "more comprehensive than expected".

For years, record-low interest rates and strong demand had spurred new projects and investment in Germany's property market.

But a sharp rise in consumer prices as a consequence of Russia's invasion of Ukraine has forced the European Central Bank to aggressively raise interest rates to curb inflation, drastically pushing up mortgage costs and in turn bringing down property prices as well as profit margins of building projects.

Builders are also suffering from higher raw material costs, a problem that had already begun during the pandemic but which has been accentuated by the Ukraine war.

"Investors no longer know how to make certain projects profitable," said Mueller.

In a sign of the crisis, developer giant Vonovia recently decided to put 60 000 projects on hold.

One in five property companies has reported cancelling building projects in August, while 11.9 percent face financing difficulties, according to a recent survey by economic research institute Ifo, which described the figures as unprecedented in 30 years.

Many of the halted projects are also well advanced, pushing buyers into dire financial straits.

In Berlin, investors of the Project Immobilien's construction had already paid half of what is due.

"I'm not a rich person. My money is the fruit of my labour," said Shevchenko, who had already paid up 250 000 euros (~R4.98 million) for the apartment he bought for half a million euros.

With no insurance purchased by the building company or the future homeowners, there is no financial protection against the sudden bankruptcy.

Their only hope now is to find someone else to take over the construction, or to finish it themselves.

"I never thought that something like that could happen in Germany," said Marina Prakharchuk, 39, with tears in her eyes.

The Belarusian had paid up 175 000 euros for her 45-metre square apartment.

"All my savings are in there," said the employee of a logistics company.

Beyond the investors left roofless by insolvent developers, the property crisis risks spiralling into a giant social crisis as the knock-on effects from the building slowdown crash into the rental market.

Scholz's government had promised to build 400 000 homes a year to alleviate an endemic housing shortage made worse by burgeoning demand from an inflow of refugees and foreign workers.

But building permits have nose-dived 25 percent between January and June compared to a year ago.

Experts believe the sector will struggle to even hit 250 000 in new build approvals this year, while next year bodes no better with a forecast of under 200 000.

With fewer new housing stock coming on the market, rents are rising unabated, further eroding households' purchasing power.

"More affordable housing must be built in Germany so that young families and those who are looking for apartments can have a good chance of finding one," said Scholz, after the crisis talks.