Carol Paton | BRICS is a big moment for Ramaphosa

This is an important week for President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The 15th BRICS summit is the most significant one yet, coming as it does amid a fast-changing world where geopolitics, often frozen for decades, has begun to shift perceptively. The BRICS – the grouping made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and SA – has made little impact globally. Its parts – particularly India and China – have been more influential than its sum, and for these big global players and the master of geopolitics, Russia, the BRICS is a sideshow on the global chessboard.