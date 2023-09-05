Carol Paton | Transnet's iron ladies lose their political cover

A disastrous set of results and mounting political pressure has caused Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to call for a review of Transnet management, writes Carol Paton.

After several years of disastrous Transnet performance, the iron ladies of Transnet - CEO Portia Derby and Transnet Freight Rail's (TFR) CEO Sizakele Mzimela - have lost their political cover.



Appointed at the start of 2020 as Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan's hand-picked choices to resuscitate Transnet after state capture, Derby and Mzimela are now vulnerable. Gordhan has given the new Transnet board three weeks to review the skills of executives and establish whether "persons with the right skills are optimally utilised to deliver on the mandate".