Carol Paton | Whose policy will a GNU follow?

The government of national unity will need a dispute-resolution mechanism if it is to ensure its longevity. Right now, there isn't one, says Carol Paton.

Will DA ministers follow ANC policy or will ANC ministers bend to DA policy?

The answer to both those questions is "sometimes". Sometimes DA ministers will need to implement ANC policy. Sometimes ANC ministers will need to compromise. But how and where does the trading or negotiation happen? And what happens when the divide in the Cabinet is on party lines and it has become deep and seemingly intractable?