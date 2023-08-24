Carol Paton | Will an 11-member BRICS be better for SA? Not if we don't shape up

You have 5 articles to share every month. Send this story to a friend!

0:00

Gallo Images

To maintain relevance in the new BRICS, and occupy a more prominent place in the world, there is no shortcut for SA: it has to fix its economy and remove the political constraints hampering growth, writes Carol Paton.

Read this for free

Get 14 days free to read all our investigative and in-depth journalism. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.

Next on Business

Wandile Sihlobo | BRICS and agriculture: What's at stake for SA