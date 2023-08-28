51m ago

Helena Wasserman | Mediclinic and the three-letter word

accreditation
Helena Wasserman
Helena Wasserman.
Helena Wasserman.
The private healthcare industry is right to be nervous that potential fraud will give NHI proponents proper ammunition, writes Helena Wasserman.

Even if the claims against Mediclinic aren't true, let's face it: The business model for SA private healthcare is stressed.

The number of medical scheme members is barely growing. This means medical schemes must squeeze more money out of members, while at the same time, hospitals and doctors – faced with the same pressures plus high medical inflation - need to squeeze more money out of schemes.

Company Snapshot
