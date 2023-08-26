Khaya Sithole | Phala Phala: The silo effect as a tool of obfuscation

Late last month, the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg delivered a judgment in the curious case of money laundering and the alternative financial system of Hawala.

Back in September 2018, a SARS informant alerted the customs agents at OR Tambo International Airport that a big fish was in the building. According to the informer, Fayrooz Saleh, a frequent traveller between South Africa and Hong Kong was going on another cash-heavy trip out of the country. Acting on the tip, the authorities pounced and Saleh was discovered to have hard currency in her bag as she boarded a flight to Hong Kong.