Sikonathi Mantshantsha | It's a happy life in a very beautiful and warm Banana Republic

Once upon a time, there was a beautiful country blessed with many natural resources and passionate, resilient people. But they loved their ugly history more than their future, writes Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Once upon a time there was a very beautiful country in a place at the bottom tip of one corner of the world. The climate was warm and sunny all the time. Although the country did not get much rain, its rivers always flowed with clean, soothing water. The rolling hills and forests of the east were always green and bushy three-quarters of the year. The desert in the west always nice, warm and quiet with endless golden sands and dunes. In the north and centre the country was blessed with dramatic shrubs and topography and vibrant wildlife.



The whole country was surrounded by thousands of kilometres of beautiful sea, blowing a nice refreshing breeze into the interior. The sea was rich in fish and mostly undiscovered fuel resources. The shoreline was the most beautiful and diverse for thousands of kilometres.