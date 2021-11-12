FW de Klerk died after battle with mesothelioma - a rare, but nearly always fatal cancer

Mesothelioma is a rare form of cancer that is nearly always fatal

There are three types of mesothelioma, but it most commonly affects the lungs

A recent study offers some hope for future treatment

Former state president FW de Klerk died on Thursday after battling mesothelioma. He had been diagnosed with the rare cancer that affects the tissue lining of the lungs in March 2021.

De Klerk had been receiving immunotherapy to treat the condition.

What is mesothelioma?

According to a study published in the journal Nature Medicine, mesothelioma, also known as malignant mesothelioma, is a rare and fatal cancer, which until recently had limited therapeutic options.

The cancer develops from the thin layer of tissue that covered many of the internal organs, known as the mesothelium, according to CANSA.

It not only affects the lining of the surfaces of the lung - it can affect other parts of the body. It, however, predominantly affects the lung lining (pleura), and chest wall, but can also be found in the lining membrane of the abdomen (peritoneum) or heart (pericardium).

According to a previous Health24 report, the "insidious" cancer affected men more than women, usually during late middle age.

"There is currently no known cure for mesothelioma, but treatments such as surgery and chemotherapy can help to improve the typical mesothelioma prognosis and even increase life expectancy of sufferers", CANSA said.

But, it added, mesothelioma often presented with symptoms that were similar to common ailments, making a correct diagnosis of the rare cancer difficult.

Types of mesothelioma

Of the three recognised types of mesothelioma, pleural mesothelioma is the most common form.

According to CANSA, pleural mesothelioma accounted for around 70% of cases, and "occurs in the lining of the lung known as the pleura".

The two additional types are peritoneal mesothelioma, which occurs in the lining of the abdominal cavity, known as the peritoneum, and mericardial mesothelioma, which originates in the pericardium, which covers the heart.

What causes mesothelioma?

Health24 previously reported the majority of mesothelioma cases had documented exposure to inhaled asbestos fibres.

"Studies have shown that asbestos causes inflammation of mesothelial cells, which leads to cellular damage and cancer. Up to nine out of 10 individuals suffering from mesothelioma have been exposed to asbestos. When asbestos fibres are accidentally swallowed, this form of cancer affects the abdomen.

"People who have been exposed to high levels of asbestos at a young age are most likely to develop mesothelioma." CANSA said.

Though people may have been exposed to asbestos when young, symptoms may not appear for 20 to 30 years after initial exposure.

While asbestos appears to be linked in most cases, mesothelioma can be also be caused by radiation therapy and tobacco use.

For more information on mesothelioma, access CANSA's excellent resource HERE

What are the symptoms of pleural mesothelioma which affects the lungs?

Common symptoms are chest pain and shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, and in advanced cases, a persistent cough.

Blood may even be coughed up or a lung may collapse.

According to mesothelioma support community Mesothelioma Group, additional symptoms also might include weight loss and fever.

What about treatment for pleural mesothelioma?

According to the Mesothelioma Group, around three quarters of cases each year were pleural mesothelioma.

With how common this form of mesothelioma is, relevant experts have more opportunities to develop new treatments.

But as mentioned earlier, diagnosis is key.

"Aside from telling patients what is causing their symptoms, an accurate diagnosis is important when considering treatment options.

"Pleural mesothelioma can vary by stage and cell type, both of which affect treatment options," the group said.

According to it, most pleural mesothelioma patients were prescribed chemotherapy and/or radiation.

"These therapies help slow down the spread of aggressive mesothelioma cells. But surgical options like pleurectomy offer the best chances for a longer survival time."

For additional info on mesothelioma, access Mesothelioma Group's resources HERE

Have there been recent treatment developments?

Yes, a new study was published just this week in the reputable journal Nature Medicine.

Malignant pleural mesothelioma affected more than 30 000 people worldwide each year and was fatal in nearly all cases, the authors wrote.

But their research, from phase 2 trial data, points to a new effective treatment option for patients.

"Our findings not only point toward a potential new effective therapy for patients with mesothelioma but also explain at a molecular level why patients respond," said study co-lead author Valsamo Anagnostou.

For more details on their findings, the research is published HERE