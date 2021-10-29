Living with long Covid: ‘I was reinfected – it feels like the experience left me with PTSD’

Thousands of people worldwide are suffering from the lingering effects of Covid-19 – from severe fatigue and struggling to breathe to coping with memory or hair loss. Health24 spoke to a number of long haulers. This is Mark’s story.

Mark, 52

Contracted Covid-19 in December 2020 and June 2021.



In August 2021, a woman collapsed on a field opposite my house. As a community leader in Lavender Hill, people rushed to my door to request help. I took her to the day hospital. She sadly passed away from Covid the next day. Soon after this I started feeling miserable and had a high fever as well as a scratchy throat. I immediately went to Victoria Hospital for a Covid test and got a positive test result. I was scared. This was my second Covid infection. I tried to stay positive but my anxiety got the better of me.

'I was very emotional'

I have a feeding kitchen on Blonde Street and we’ve been feeding the community since the pandemic hit us. This involved a lot of interaction with people. We had a Christmas party for 300 kids in December 2020, which – must be how I contracted Covid the first time.

My wife tested positive, and my daughter and I later tested positive too. The isolation period was a terrible experience. While their illness wasn’t very serious, mine was. It affected me badly. I went into a state of paranoia and. My whole body was aching. I had a scratchy throat and coughed. There were times I thought I wouldn’t make it. I cried a lot and I was very emotional at the time. I only felt ready to return to work on 18 January 2021. But my body was still sore.

Walking just a couple of steps left me tired. I had to sit down and take a breather. I was very concerned about it. I’d sleep my normal eight hours per night, but when I woke up the next morning, it felt like I had worked a night shift. I felt worn out. And I had just had a week’s holiday in Langebaan before my infection, so I was well-rested and should’ve felt ready to get back to work.



I had also started a sports club for children in the community. They attend football training on Tuesdays and Thursdays and I’d always run around with them as a means to keep fit. I didn’t have any underlying health conditions before my Covid infection. I had kidney stones about four years ago, and I overcame a drug addiction more than two decades ago, which unfortunately left me with an affected lung, but apart from that, I was healthy.

The second infection haunted me.

Again, I had body aches and headaches – even my toes were sore. My lungs were in so much pain from the coughing that I tried to avoid coughing altogether. The breathing was the worst part because it felt like someone was sitting on my chest. But this time it affected me much more emotionally than physically.

I remember watching Animal Planet every day, and one Saturday during my second infection, I sat on my bed, pulled the blanket over my head and started crying. I reached the stage where I thought I wouldn’t make it. It felt like I was a goner, but I wasn’t. I was so grateful to be alive. I, however, knew Covid was going to leave me with what feels like PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).

Returning to the 'real' world

My biggest fear was getting back into the "real" world and going back to work. My job involves building maintenance in a printing factory, so there are many employees in the factory. And I was so scared to go back there, even though I was masked up and took precautions. To them, it looked like any normal working day, but to me who had gone through that traumatic experience, it was different. I put a lot of emphasis on hand sanitising. Sometimes, I worried that I would drop dead while working because walking 20 meters felt like doing a 100-metre race.

My wife and I went to Blue Route Mall to try to get out a bit and see how it went, but we weren’t ready. I asked the security guard why so many people were walking in the mall with their face masks below their noses and why nothing was being done about it. I said to my wife, “I don’t think I’m ready for the mall.”

Sometimes I struggle to fall asleep, or I’d fall asleep but wake up during the middle of the night. I still feel tired even if I take a two-to-three-hour nap. Usually, I’d feel refreshed afterwards, but these days I end up feeling more tired than before the nap.

A lot of times I also feel tightness in my chest. I now get a blocked nose like never before. When I used to get a cold or flu, it was always just the one nasal passage that got blocked. And I’m always cold. It can be 30 degrees Celsius, and I will wear a jacket.

The infections have also caused a lot of memory and concentration issues. The other day I was searching for my reading glasses for 15 minutes until I saw them on top of my head in the mirror. I seem to be misplacing things that are right in front of me, which is something I never really experienced before.

Covid has taken a bit of my ‘mind’ away and sometimes I think the virus is still inside of me.

I had my second dose of the Covid vaccine in October. Because of my experience with Covid, I was very paranoid about side effects caused by the vaccine. But I just had a sore arm and a headache that went away after two days.



I’m still very actively involved in community feeding. I just do it the safe way. I sanitise all the time and stay far away from people. My friend is a psychologist and has offered me a few free sessions, which I'll definitely take up very soon.

*Many people suffer from the long-term effects of Covid-19, even many months later. If you are one of those people, and wish to share your experience, let us know, and your story can be told in our Living with long Covid series. You are not alone. E-mail your stories to zakiyah.ebrahim@24.com



*For more Covid-19 research, science and news, click here. You can also sign up for our Daily Dose newsletter here.

READ | Living with long Covid: ‘To this day, I’m like a walking zombie’

READ | Living with long Covid: ‘I survived the illness, but the life I knew was snatched away from me'

READ | Living with long Covid: People tell the stories of the debilitating symptoms left in the virus' wake