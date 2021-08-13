Complaints to be laid against leading heart surgeon after 'problematic' video on Covid-19 vaccines

Two organisations will lodge complaints against a top heart surgeon after "problematic" comments about Covid-19 vaccines

Other leading medical experts say the comments are dangerous and "utter rubbish"

The video has already been viewed more than 50 000 times on the platform where it was published

Complaints are set to be laid against a leading South African doctor after "problematic" comments she made about Covid-19 vaccines, in a recently published video.

Dr Susan Vosloo is a leading South African medical expert. She was the country's first female heart surgeon, and did her first heart transplant at just 33 years old.

She is a pre-eminent paediatric heart surgeon and anecdotal stories of gratitude easy to come by, for operations she's performed.

But in the video she makes controversial claims about Covid-19 vaccines which have been met with dismay.

The managing director of Netcare’s Hospital Division - Dr Vosloo's practice is at the group's Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital in Cape Town - expressed "profound disappointment and disbelief" in learning about the video.

Two organisations have confirmed to Health24 that based on Dr Vosloo's comments, they are planning to lodge complaints with the necessary regulatory bodies.

People’s Health Movement of South Africa co-ordinator Peter Benjamin said the statements made by Vosloo are highly problematic.

“They’re passing on negative information that is causing harm. People have died from not taking the vaccine, and those promoting not taking the vaccine are endangering lives,” said Benjamin.

The Movement is planning to lay a charge against Vosloo with the HPCSA, Benjamin said. He added that he was aware of other organisations that would be doing the same.

Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird told Health24 the organisation is exploring the avenues through which a complaint could be laid – this could include approaching the HPCSA or the Health Ombud.

Bird says the organisation is looking at laying complaints against a number of health professionals.

“The main thing is to get these people not to disseminate misinformation. We can’t understand why professional bodies, especially the HPCSA, are not speaking out to protect the integrity of the healthcare profession,” he said.

Health24 attempted to contact Dr Vosloo for comment at her practice at the Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital in Cape Town.

While the call was answered, we were told: "We thank you for your interest, but there’s no comment for now, thanks."

Netcare comments

Hospital group Netcare was approached for comment and issued a statement saying that it disassociates itself from and rejects the harmful views expressed by the heart surgeon.

"Jacques du Plessis, managing director of Netcare’s Hospital Division, today expressed Netcare’s profound disappointment and disbelief in learning about the publication of a BitChute video on 10 August 2021, in which Dr Susan Vosloo expressed her personal anti-vaccination views regarding Covid-19."

Du Plessis said that the opinions of Vosloo "are in complete contradiction to the unrelenting endeavours of Netcare, our clinical colleagues, healthcare workers and others to try and curb the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic," adding:

“The video further contradicts the views and endeavours of the South African National Department of Health as well as those of global institutions such as the World Health Organization.

"Given the grave implications of the comments made by Dr Vosloo and the potential deleterious impact on both national and global efforts to curb Covid-19, Netcare completely dissociates itself from Dr Vosloo’s anti-vaccination message."

Despite this, the hospital group considers that as a medical professional, Vosloo is an independent practitioner and that as an individual she is fully entitled to her own views.

"To date Netcare has vaccinated more than 110 000 people including 33 000 healthcare workers. We have three active vaccination sites, each of which are capable of delivering 5 000 vaccine doses per day ... As a healthcare organisation deeply committed to the health and wellbeing of all South Africans, we stand squarely behind the efforts to vaccinate as many individuals as soon as possible,” said Du Plessis.

However, a colleague of Dr Vosloo, at the hospital, who wished to remain anonymous, added: "It is outrageous that while we are making every effort the save the lives of those who have what has now become an essentially preventable serious illness due to the vaccine, we are undermined by a colleague who uses her platform as a prominent transplant surgeon to spread her conspiracy theories."

Claims made

In the video, which has been viewed more than 50 000 times on the site BitChute, Vosloo claims that “the risk of the vaccine is worse than the risk of virus" and that Covid-19 disease is the first medical condition to be "predominantly mismanaged ... by politicians, bureaucrats, and academics."

The disease, she continues to say, is "fuelled by relentless scaremongering created by the media".

Vosloo also commented that the composition of the vaccine is akin to a trade secret: "It’s not possible to share it with anyone, like the spice mixture of Kentucky Fried Chicken," and adds that no safety data is available on the vaccines.

Other adverse events of Covid-19 vaccination include death, severe neurological complications, and infertility, she says.

Reaction

Prominent medical experts, who have been active in the fight against Covid-19, have also voiced their concerns on social media.

In response to the video, Marc Mendelson, Professor of Infectious Diseases and Head of the Division of Infectious Diseases & HIV Medicine at Groote Schuur Hospital, said: “Rarely (& I've been exposed to quite a lot) have I heard such utter rubbish from a member of the medical establishment. Frankly dangerous.”

In response to Professor Mendelson, Thomas Scriba, Professor at University of Cape Town and Deputy Director, Immunology at South African TB Vaccine Initiative, tweeted “Agreed, fictitious, rubbish and dangerous.”

Health24 has reached out to both professors for further comment.

Against lockdown

Earlier in 2020, Dr Vosloo was also part of the Democratic Alliance's expert panel for the party's series of coronacast webinars.

These experts were consulted by the party in its efforts to end "hard" lockdown in May last year.

At the time, EWN quoted Dr Vosloo as saying she doesn't know why the majority of people should suffer.

"It makes no sense that 99% plus of the population is locked down to protect a small minority."

Party leader John Steenhuisen was not immediately available for comment