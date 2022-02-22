Covid-19 boosters: 'Mixing and matching' Pfizer and J&J vaccines - what you need to know





People in SA are now eligible to receive either the Pfizer or J&J vaccine as a booster dose.

Studies show that mixing and matching shots elicits a stronger immune response than a booster of the same vaccine.

Both approaches, however, effectively protect against severe disease and death.

People in South Africa who received the Covid-19 Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine will be eligible to receive a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from 23 February, the Department of Health said on Monday.



Those who’ve had two doses of Pfizer's vaccine can still choose to have a J&J booster.

“This is called heterologous booster doses, meaning booster doses of a different vaccine to that which was administered as the primary dose,” the department said.

However, this depends on whether sites have access to both vaccines, it added.

"Thus, if both vaccines are available at the vaccination site, homologous boosting should be preferred, unless the vaccinee requests to receive a heterologous or different booster dose, or has a history of experiencing an adverse event following immunisation," it explained.

Shorter interval

The department has also reduced the waiting interval between booster shots: the Pfizer boosters will now be given 90 days (three months) after the second dose, instead of the previous 180 days (six months), News24 reported.

If you received the J&J vaccine, you can get a booster shot of the same vaccine or the Pfizer vaccine after 60 days (two months).

Here’s what the data say about mixing and matching Covid vaccines.

Benefits of heterologous boosting

Researchers started testing heterologous boosting in participants around the world several months ago in order to test whether mixing vaccines offers the same, a reduced, or even better protection, compared with administering the same vaccine for both shots, Health24 previously reported.

With the demand and supply of Covid vaccines still a global concern, having the option of mixing and matching doses may be useful for countries worldwide.

And, considering the virus is constantly evolving and may give rise to new variants of concern, this boosting approach could also help combat vaccine resistance, as receiving two different vaccines might offer stronger protection.

What the data say

Pfizer-BioNTech created their vaccine using mRNA technology, while J&J used viral vectors. As a result, mixing vaccines could mean more than just switching manufacturers, wrote Maureen Ferran, Rochester Institute of Technology, in an article in The Conversation.

“You might be tapping into a different way to stimulate your immune response if you opt for a first dose of AstraZeneca and a second dose of Moderna,” for example, she explained.

One study, conducted by researchers at Oxford University, tested mix-and-matching the Pfizer and AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccines and preliminary results showed that it induced milder to more moderate symptoms compared to participants who were given two doses of the same vaccine.

Positive results in another study



However, another recent Oxford study, in conjunction with a team from Brazil, found that mixing vaccine schedules induced a stronger immune response.

In this study, participants received two doses of the CoronaVac (Sinovac) vaccine. This was followed by a booster shot of either AstraZeneca, Pfizer, or CoronaVac.

Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, Director of the Oxford Vaccine Group and leader of the study, said in a news release: “This study shows that the inactivated vaccine, CoronaVac, can be successfully boosted with a range of different vaccines, with the strongest responses when a viral vector or mRNA vaccine is used.”

He added: “The new data presented here show the extraordinary response to a third dose of coronavirus vaccines in a heterologous vaccine schedule.”

The trial included testing the vaccines’ effectiveness against the Delta and Omicron variants.

Two US studies

Early results of a US study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), also indicated a positive outcome from mixing and matching vaccines.



In this study, some participants were given a homologous boost, while others received a heterologous boost of the J&J, Pfizer, or Moderna vaccine.

The authors concluded that for each of the vaccines, heterologous boosts elicited similar or higher antibody responses than those who received a homologous booster. However, both boosting approaches were effective and had a good safety profile, they said.

The findings of a separate study, published this month in the NEJM, assessed the outcome of the two approaches in more than 4.8 million US veterans. They found that the breakthrough infection rate was lower in participants who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine than the J&J vaccine.

“Overall, documented infections, including moderate and severe or critical disease, were uncommon among veterans who had received either homologous or heterologous boosters [but] heterologous mRNA boosting may better protect against incident infection in persons who were initially vaccinated with an adenoviral-vector vaccine,” they wrote.

*For more Covid-19 research, science and news, click here. You can also sign up for our Daily Dose newsletter here.

READ | A mix-and-match approach to Covid-19 vaccines could provide logistical and immunological benefits



READ | Mixing Pfizer and AstraZeneca Covid vaccines increases mild side effects, early results show

READ | Covid-19: Oxford trial to test efficacy of mix-and-match vaccines