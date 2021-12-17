Covid-19: More than 90% of hospital deaths in 4th wave are in unvaccinated, partially vaccinated people

Anecdotal reports indicate that there are fewer hospital admissions in SA's fourth wave compared to earlier waves.

This early data also shows that most of the admissions are people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

It's not yet clear whether the Omicron variant is less virulent – the lower severity should be interpreted in light of high natural immunity rates and some vaccination coverage in SA.

Early data on South Africa's fourth Covid-19 wave indicates that more than 90% of people who succumbed to the disease in hospital were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.



This is according to Dr Waasila Jassat, a public health specialist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), who spoke during a media briefing on Friday.

Jassat said:

We don't have data on [the] vaccination status of all [patients], but from what is self-reported in our hospital surveillance, 93% of those who died were either unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

Jassat assessed around 400 Covid-19-related deaths that occurred in hospitals since mid-November. She said that more than half of the people who died had comorbidities and were in the older age groups. Some of them were admitted for other medical reasons and died from other causes.



She said that 3.5% of patients who died of Covid-19 were vaccinated more than five or six months ago, underscoring the need for booster doses.

Current vaccine uptake worrying

More than 27.4 million vaccine doses have been administered across the country as of 17 December.

However, there has been a decrease in vaccine uptake over the last couple of days, according to Health Minister Joe Phaahla.

"We are very worried about the drastic decline in the uptake of vaccination, especially in the last seven to 10 days.

"The Covid virus is still very active and we still have a long way to go before we can reduce its power and permanently defeat it and return to normal life," he said.

Phaahla said hospital admissions are rising rapidly in SA. Over the last seven days, there has been a 70% rise in admissions, although in absolute numbers, weekly admission rates are still fairly low compared with the previous waves.

Jassat, however, cautioned that a sharp increase in cases may lead to an overwhelmed healthcare system.

Not clear whether Omicron is less virulent

The Omicron variant, which has been found in more than 70 countries, is dominating Covid-19 cases and has rapidly displaced the Delta variant in SA, according to Dr Michelle Groome, head of the division of public health surveillance and response at the NCID.

Groome said rapid increases are seen in the other provinces, similar to what was seen in Gauteng. However, she explained:

What you can see now is this decoupling of cases and admissions, in that we're seeing this rapid increase in the case numbers but then the hospitalisation numbers are not increasing at such a dramatic rate, and we’re seeing very small increases in the number of deaths.

Less oxygen, ventilation need in fourth wave

Early severity data from Gauteng shows that the number of Covid-19 patients requiring ventilation and ICU are relatively low at this stage, compared to earlier waves. There has also been a shorter duration of hospital stay.



"The majority of admissions is in unvaccinated individuals," said Groome.

Jassat added that experts will carefully monitor the data over the next couple of weeks to make better pronunciations on disease severity caused by Omicron.

"It's very difficult to disentangle if the picture we're seeing of less severity is due to the fact that we have a lot of prior immunity either from vaccine or natural infection in Gauteng, or is it the intrinsic virulence of Omicron. But what we do know is that most admissions are in unvaccinated individuals," she said.

It is estimated that more than 70% of people in SA have natural immunity from prior Covid-19 infection, while the natural adult vaccination coverage is at 44%.

According to Phaahla, "The mildness of the disease may not necessarily mean that the virus itself is less virulent, but it is probably also due to significant vaccine coverage (and natural immunity)," especially among people in the 60 years and older age group who have high vaccine coverage.

Preliminary studies have shown that individuals who have natural immunity have a higher risk of reinfection with Omicron and that there is escape from vaccine-induced protection for infection, but that the vaccines are likely to protect against severe disease and hospitalisation.



Vaccinated less likely to need ICU, high care

Vaccinated patients admitted to hospital are also unlikely to be moved to the ICU or high care, data from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) shows, according to Dr Sandile Tshabalala, head of the KZN health department.

"The people who are vaccinated may need admission, but hardly do they need to be admitted to ICU or high care," he said.

When looking at protection from natural infection versus the vaccines, Jassat added, "Studies have shown that the immunity you develop with vaccination is more durable, longer-lasting and stronger than the immunity associated with previous infection."

The case may be different for other provinces. While there are signals towards less severe admissions in the fourth wave, these trends are mainly based on data in Gauteng. The other provinces may have a different picture, Jassat said.

"[This is] because they may have lower seroprevalence and a lower vaccination rate, so we’ll be watching to see if the same trends hold in the other provinces."

