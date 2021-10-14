Covid-19 pandemic: Rising rates of depression and anxiety in 204 countries

The Covid pandemic and consequent lockdowns have left people with little to no scope for outside activity.

Education disruption and economic slowdown have contributed to a surge in mental health disorders.

A new study honed in on these effects across 204 countries.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the entire globe and taken a massive toll on people’s mental health.



According to a new analysis, in 2020, the effects resulted in a 25% surge in depressive and anxiety disorders across 204 countries, including South Africa.

The study, published in The Lancet, is the first to assess worldwide impacts of the pandemic on mental health, and highlights the worrying prevalence and burden of these disorders by age, sex, and location.

“The emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic has created an environment where many determinants of poor mental health are exacerbated,” the authors wrote, adding that the need for up-to-date information on the mental health impacts of the pandemic in a way that informs health system responses is imperative.

When conducting a systematic review and meta-analyses, the researchers, from Queensland Centre for Mental Health Research in Australia, and colleagues, found that two factors were significantly associated with surges in major depressive disorder and the prevalence of anxiety disorders: daily infection rates and reduction in human mobility.

Women and children most affected

Of particular importance is that the pandemic was found to have the greatest impact on mental health in women and young people.

Lead study author, Dr Damian Santomauro, of Queensland Centre for Mental Health Research in Australia stated that this finding "was anticipated because females are more likely to be affected by the social and economic consequences of the pandemic".

The increase in mental health disorders among young people, when compared to the older age groups, may be attributed to the pandemic causing severe disruption of global education, they said, which led to around 1.6 billion learners in over 190 countries being partially or entirely taken out of school in 2020.

Countries hardest hit

The countries that were the hardest hit by the pandemic saw the largest surge in new Covid cases. South Asia led this list, followed by North Africa and the Middle East, and Latin America and the Caribbean.

Depression rose worldwide by an estimated 53.2 million cases, which the team equated to an increase of 27.6%. The researchers estimate that 76.2 million new anxiety disorders were brought on by the pandemic.

Caution in interpretation

Despite their findings, they stressed that neither daily infection rate nor decreasing human mobility should be interpreted as risk factors for major depressive disorder or anxiety disorders.

"The Covid-19 pandemic is occurring against a complex backdrop of a range of social determinants of mental health, as well as well-known inequalities within these determinants," they wrote.

More research urged

An accompanying commentary by Dr Maxime Taquet, of the University of Oxford, and colleagues, noted that while the study “has unique strengths,” one of its crucial limitations is the overall lack of data on mental health prevalence in many regions of the world, such as Africa and South America.

"The findings of this study should urgently incentivise more research to determine the fuller geographical distribution of depression and anxiety disorders, the prevalence of depressive and anxiety disorders, and the underpinning mechanisms to improve mental health in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic globally," the authors concluded.

