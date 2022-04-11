Covid-19: What to know about the newly detected ‘XE’ Omicron variant in the UK

A new variant that combines Omicron's BA.1 and BA.2 has been identified in the UK.

A limited number of cases have also been reported in Thailand and India.

Named 'XE', it could be the fastest-spreading variant to date, but experts say its severity is still unclear.

A new coronavirus Omicron subvariant has been detected in the UK. The latest update by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) stated that 637 cases of ‘XE’, a recombinant of Omicron BA.1 and BA.2, have been confirmed in the UK so far.



“A recombinant variant occurs when an individual becomes infected with two or more variants at the same time, resulting in a mixing of their genetic material within the patient’s body,” it said, adding that this was not an unusual occurrence as several recombinant variants have been identified during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Details on XE’s severity and ability to evade protection induced by previous infection and vaccines are not yet available, but early estimates suggest it could be more transmissible than earlier variants.

UKHSA data shows that the variant has a growth rate of 9.8% above that of BA.2, but experts in the country say that additional data will be needed to confirm this. There has been evidence of community transmission of the variant within England, although it currently accounts for under 1% of total sequenced cases.

“We continue to monitor all recombinants closely, routinely through our world-leading genomic surveillance and sequencing capability,” the government agency said.

When was it first detected?

According to the report, the earliest confirmed case of XE in England dates back to 19 January 2022.

India has also reported its first case of XE in Mumbai, NDTV reported on Wednesday. Similarly, the variant was detected in Thailand shortly after the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned of it last week. Reporting by the Bangkok Post notes that a case of XE in the country was first reported by scientists at the Centre for Medical Genomics, a medical laboratory at Ramathibodi Hospital in Thailand.

England has also detected another two recombinant lineages: XD and XF, which are recombinants of Delta and Omicron BA.1. However, the agency said that while 38 cases of XF have been identified in the UK, none has been picked up since mid-February.

XD has not been identified in the UK to date, but there have been 49 reported cases in global databases, with the majority of these being in France.

Professor Susan Hopkins, the UKHSA's chief medical advisor, said:

Recombinant variants are not an unusual occurrence, particularly when there are several variants in circulation, and several have been identified over the course of the pandemic to date. As with other kinds of variant, most will die off relatively quickly.

Hopkins added that despite XE showing a variable growth rate, only time will tell whether it has a true growth advantage. “So far there is not enough evidence to draw conclusions about transmissibility, severity or vaccine effectiveness,” she cautioned.



England has been battling a surge in infections – driven by BA.2 – since early March, and experts have warned that an increase in cases in the over-55 age group could cause a rise in hospitalisations and deaths in the coming weeks, The Guardian reports.

BA.2 dominates worldwide



Omicron’s BA.2 is currently dominating infections in multiple countries, including South Africa where it accounts for the majority of cases, infectious diseases expert Dr Richard Lessells recently told Health24. In England, BA.2 is estimated to account for nearly 94% of cases.

Evidence gathered by the UKHSA suggests that infection with Omicron BA.2 does not carry a greater risk of hospitalisation, compared to Omicron BA.1. These analyses are in line with SA data, where scientists at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said in February that BA.2 was more transmissible than its predecessor, but did not appear to cause more severe disease.

