Covid vaccines – with booster shots – reduce infection and mortality risk in cancer patients

The two-dose Pfizer vaccine reduced the risk of Covid-related infection and death in cancer patients, a study found.

However, the type of cancer and the kind of therapy patients received affected the results.

The researchers also emphasised the need for a booster shot to provide stronger immunity.

An underlying medical condition, such as cancer, puts patients at greater risk for developing severe Covid-19.



This is why, for the past several months, health experts have been advocating for people with cancer to get vaccinated against Covid.

Earlier evidence has shown encouraging results among vaccinated cancer patients, with the findings of a more recent study corroborating results.

Writing in JAMA Oncology, the researchers said that while the risk for severe Covid-19 in this group is already known, research is limited regarding the effectiveness of vaccination.

They concluded: “In this cohort study, Covid-19 vaccination was associated with lower risk of SARS-CoV-2 infections in patients with cancer in a real-world setting.”

However, they found that the vaccines were most effective among those who had not received any cancer-related treatments during the six months before getting their shots.

Study participants

For the study, the researchers looked at the effectiveness of the two-dose mRNA vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine were excluded from the research.

The study was based on adult patients with solid tumours or hematologic cancers, such as leukaemia and lymphoma. The patients received cancer-related therapies between August 2010 and May 2021.

A total of 29 152 vaccinated cancer patients and 29 152 unvaccinated (control group) participants from the US Veterans Affairs Healthcare System were included in the study.

Results

During a 47-day follow-up, it was found that 161 vaccinated cancer patients and 275 unvaccinated controls contracted Covid infection.

There were 17 deaths among vaccinated and 27 among unvaccinated patients, the researchers reported.

Importantly, when comparing infection rates between the two groups, there was a more noticeable difference after participants received both doses. While there was an estimated 42% efficacy after the first dose, this rose to 58% two weeks after the second vaccination.

The vaccine was more effective among solid tumour patients than hematologic cancer patients.

Cancer therapy and vaccination

Patients who had received cancer therapy more than six months before getting their second shot displayed a much higher efficacy.

The authors wrote: “The measure of effectiveness starting 14 days after the second dose was 85% in patients who had not received systemic therapy within the six months prior to vaccination and 76% among those receiving hormonal treatment.”

The effectiveness decreased to 63% and 54% in patients who had received cancer therapy during a period of three to six months, or within three months, before vaccination, they added.

Considerations

Although the research indicates the vaccines’ ability to reduce Covid infection and death in cancer patients, the authors highlighted that this effect may vary, depending on the type of cancer a patient has and the type of therapy they receive, as well as the time period between therapy and vaccination.

They added that additional studies – including a different patient population with a longer follow-up period – will provide better insight. They also encouraged research looking into vaccination regimens and different cancer and treatment types.

Booster doses have also been recommended for cancer patients receiving therapy, as the additional dose has been shown to enhance the immune response to the virus.

Booster doses in SA

The vaccines are not only effective, but they are also perfectly safe in people with cancer, epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim told Bhekisisa in August.

“And it is critically important that individuals who are immunocompromised get vaccinated – that is, if you have cancer or HIV, or if you're on chemotherapy, or you have a lymphoma, all of those conditions,” he said.

Abdool Karim added that in some cases, an additional dose is needed.

Who qualifies?

The department of health offered booster shots to certain people with immunocompromised conditions from 1 December, including people with haematological (cancers that affect the blood) or immune malignancies.

If they have received the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, they are eligible to receive a third dose of the same vaccine. Those who received the single-dose J&J vaccine should receive a second dose of the same vaccine, the department said.

