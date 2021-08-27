FACT CHECK | Is govt trying to trick you into giving your kids a Covid shot? Ignore that voicenote

A WhatsApp voice note claiming the government is trying to get parents to consent to vaccinate their children against Covid-19 at school is false.

Officials from the departments of health and basic education said the form being circulated is a standard consent form.

The Covid-19 vaccines authorised for use in South Africa by the SA Health Products Regulatory Authorityare currently only approved for people 18 years and older.

A WhatsApp voice note claiming the departments of basic education and social development are sending out forms to parents/guardians requesting consent to vaccinate their children against Covid-19 at schools is fake news, according to officials.



The message, which accompanies a form, warns parents to be mindful of what they sign.

The person, who is yet to be identified, also claims: "You have to be careful here because … it says, 'including immunisation during disease outbreak response'. That, beloved, will include giving the child the Covid-19 vaccine. So please be careful not to just sign anything because you're giving permission for them to do with your child whatever they want to do when you're signing that."

But the form, seen below, was a standard consent form which had been in use for a number of years, Department of Health spokesperson Foster Mohale told Health24.

"The outbreaks [in the form] relate to the routine immunisations listed on the form, e.g. measles, diphtheria and polio," said Mohale. "This letter does not cover Covid vaccines."



Department of Basic Education responds

Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga also told Health24 the form had been in use for several years as part of the Integrated School Health Programme.

"It is standard. Nothing new," he said. "At the moment, there is no approved vaccine for under-18s [in South Africa]. The Department of Health will provide guidance in this regard at the right time."

Public health matters in basic education are managed in close collaboration with the health department.

"There is no intention from government to mislead the parents into giving their children a Covid vaccine," added Mhlanga.

Parents/guardians will be informed

Should Covid-19 vaccines be provided in schools, then the consent form would be updated, or a new consent form would be introduced, said Mohale.

"Prior to [the] introduction of Covid vaccination in schools, consultation and communication will take place through relevant integrated school health programme structures. This will include consultation with parents/caregivers and school management structures," he added.

SAHPRA

The Covid-19 vaccines being rolled out in South Africa were currently only authorised for use in people 18 years and older, SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) spokesperson Yuven Gounden told Health24.

"A further vaccine registration application has been submitted to SAHPRA for review and this caters for the 12 to 17 year old group," he said.

Covid-19 vaccines and children

Some of the Covid-19 vaccines, including the mRNA jabs by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, have been tested on children and adolescents over the age of 12 and the results look good.

The Pfizer vaccine is authorised for emergency use in children and adolescents aged 12 to 17 in some countries, such as the US, Israel and China.

Both Pfizer and Moderna are conducting clinical trials of their vaccines in children aged five to 11. Pfizer is also testing its vaccine in children under five.

Conducting clinical trials in children was important because their immune systems were different to that of adults, Nicholas Wood, an associate professor of discipline of childhood and adolescent health at the University of Sydney, said in an article for The Conversation.

Rare side-effect

So far, the vaccines seem to be safe in adolescents.

A potential link between the Pfizer vaccine and heart inflammation, known as myocarditis, emerged in Israel and the US after they began vaccinating adolescents.

But the data suggested the risk of this condition, which was more commonly seen in young males, was extremely rare, and the known and potential benefits of Covid-19 vaccination outweighed the known and potential risks, including the possible risk of myocarditis, noted the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Almost all cases of myocarditis are mild and resolve quickly.

A recently published study analysed cases of myocarditis linked to Covid-19 vaccination and found they were uncommon and temporary.

Those who did have problems were hospitalised for a few days, and no deaths were reported, the authors said.

WHO recommendation

On whether to vaccinate children against the disease, the World Health Organisation (WHO) stated in an updated article in July 2021: "More evidence is needed on the use of the different Covid-19 vaccines in children to be able to make general recommendations on vaccinating children against Covid-19."

However, its Strategic Advisory Group of Experts concluded the Pfizer vaccine was suitable for use in people aged 12 years and older.

"Children aged between 12 and 15, who are at high risk, may be offered this vaccine alongside other priority groups for vaccination," it said.

Since children and adolescents tended to have milder Covid-19 infection compared to adults, unless they were part of a group at a higher risk of severe Covid-19, it was less urgent to vaccinate them than older people, the WHO added.

CDC recommends vaccination

On the other hand, the CDC recommended everyone 12 years and older should get a Covid-19 vaccination to help protect against the disease.

"Covid-19 vaccines have been used under the most intensive safety monitoring in US history, which includes studies in adolescents," it said.

Experts recommend its use

Some experts believe there are many benefits to children and adolescents being vaccinated. One reason is it may result in a reduction in transmission of the virus to vulnerable people, such as the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions.

Despite Covid-19 infections being more likely to be milder in children than adults, some children could get severe lung infections, become sick and require hospitalisation, said Dr Anna Sick-Samuels, a paediatrician at Johns Hopkins Children's Center and Dr Allison Messina of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

MIS-C, long Covid

Evidence has shown children have also gotten a rare, but serious, inflammatory syndrome caused by Covid-19, known as MIS-C.

This might require them to have intensive care or long-lasting symptoms that affected their health and well-being, Sick-Samuels and Messina said added, saying the Covid-19 vaccine might help prevent children from these effects.

Other children may battle with the lingering effects of the disease, known as long Covid.

One study found while it did not occur as frequently as it did in adults in the US, a small number of children did have a long illness duration with the disease.

Increase in Covid-19 cases

In the US and Australia, there are reports of the highly transmissible Delta variant driving up Covid-19 infections in children. Similar trends have been noted in South Africa.

Official data showed a rise in cases in children between the ages of 10 and 19, News24 recently reported.

But health experts and the basic education department have appealed for calm, noting only a minority of these children would require hospital admission.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr Anthony Fauci, said at a White House briefing in August: "The Delta variant is much more highly transmissible than was Alpha [first identified in the UK]. So, given that, you will see more children likely to get infected … a certain percentage of them will require hospitalisation."

