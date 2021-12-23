High immunity in SA leading to fewer hospitalisations during Omicron wave, analysis suggests

Reduced disease severity in Gauteng's fourth wave may be due to high levels of prior exposure to SARS-CoV-2.

This is according to a new SA analysis posted online this week.

The researchers added that it is hard to determine whether Omicron is less virulent than other variants.

The Omicron outbreak in Gauteng had experts and health officials worried that the rapid rise in Covid cases would overwhelm hospitals.

But cases have started decreasing, and the province appears to have reached the peak of its fourth Covid-19 wave, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) and Gauteng health department said this week.

According to a new preliminary study, hospitalisation rates due to Omicron in the province have been lower than with previous Covid variants, and is likely the result of high population immunity.

The study was posted on Tuesday to the preprint server medRxiv.

The suggestion that prior exposure to the disease might provide protection against Omicron echoes another SA analysis, also posted online this week – saying that earlier infection may be playing a role in the level of protection from serious disease, including hospitalisation and death.

Current study

For the past several weeks, scientists have been analysing hospital admission and death data amid the spread of the significantly more transmissible Omicron variant, which has been driving a rapid rise in cases, overtaking Delta as the dominant variant in SA.

In the current study, led by professor Shabir Madhi, a vaccinology expert at Wits University, researchers looked at seroprevalence rates among 7 010 people in Gauteng – in other words, people who have had past Covid infection and, subsequently, natural immunity.

Out of the 7 010 individuals, 1 319 (18.8%) had been vaccinated against Covid-19.

The team then evaluated the number of infections and severe disease cases through to 15 December, while Omicron was rapidly spreading in the province.

What they discovered

While Covid infection rates increased more rapidly in Gauteng’s fourth wave than in previous waves, the number of hospitalisations and excess deaths remained relatively low, the authors said.

This finding was consistent with that of Jassat and her colleagues’ study, indicating that while Omicron is more infectious and can better evade antibody protection than earlier variants, acquired immunity could explain the drop in severity.

Madhi and co-authors, including Jassat, said that their survey shows that widespread immunity had been acquired before the onset of the Omicron-dominant wave.

“This high rate of seropositivity has been induced by prior SARS-CoV-2 infection, as evidenced by the 68.4% seropositivity rate in Covid-19-unvaccinated individuals,” they wrote.

Previous estimates by the SA Covid-19 Modelling Consortium team suggested that 60–70% of people in SA contracted Covid during the last three waves.

Cell-mediated immunity

The researchers went on to say the high number of infections and lower severe cases with the current Omicron wave, compared with the previous Delta-dominant wave, is likely as a result of extensive cell-mediated immunity in the population.

T-cells, one arm of the immune system and part of cellular immunity, plays an important role in protection from severe Covid-19 and death.

They wrote:

We believe that the evolution of cell-mediated immunity from prior natural infection and vaccination is resulting in the uncoupling of the high case rates seen with the Omicron variant and the rates of severe disease.

In this study, with the collaboration of scientists from the University of Cape Town and the NICD, the team also found that antibody levels were amplified in vaccinated (93%) than unvaccinated (68%) individuals.



Does this mean Omicron is less virulent?

The researchers, however, cautioned that it still remains to be determined whether Omicron is more virulent (causes more severe disease) compared to other variants.

“It is not epidemiologically possible to draw conclusions based on our data due to the differing prevalence of immunity compared with what existed in the past,” they explained.

Factors to consider

Commenting on the lower levels of severe disease in Gauteng’s fourth wave, co-author of both analyses, Dr Waasila Jassat, a public health specialist at the NICD, said during a briefing on Wednesday:

"[It could include] the level of prior immunity from people who have already gotten vaccinated or who had natural infection, or it could also be due to the intrinsically lower virulence of Omicron, but we need more studies to be able to unpack these things."

The NICD’s professor Adrian Puren said this week that while current data indicate that the rapid rise in infections in Gauteng, driven by Omicron, has not translated into large numbers of serious infections and hospitalisations, it’s still early, and these data should be interpreted with caution as they are lag indicators (becoming apparent only after a large shift has taken place).

