J&J Covid-19 booster shots are available: Who’s eligible and when they can get it

Booster doses of the J&J vaccine are officially open.

Those who received a first dose two months ago can now receive a booster shot.

Pfizer boosters will officially become available on 28 December.

Booster shots of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine are officially open for people in South Africa, the health department announced on Thursday.



This comes shortly after the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) reviewed safety and efficacy data and approved a second dose of the vaccine as a booster, Health24 reported.

Here's who will be allowed to receive the shot, and when they can receive it.

Who can get it?

The J&J booster shot will be available to people aged 18 years and older who received the initial single dose of the vaccine. This includes healthcare workers who have not received their second shot as part of the Sisonke 2 study.

More than 6.8 million people in the country have received the vaccine, while just over 230 000 health workers have already received a second shot.

What is the dosing interval?

Anyone who received their first dose two months (60 days) ago will be allowed to receive a second dose.

This means if you received your first dose on or before 24 October, you can get your second shot immediately.

The department also said: "While the booster dose should preferably be given within six months of the previous dose … the booster dose can be given more than six months after the first dose."

Immunocompromised people

Certain people with immunosuppressive conditions who were already eligible to receive an additional dose of the vaccine may also receive a booster shot 60 days after their second dose.

Do you have to wait for an SMS?

No. According to the department, the EVDS will not send an SMS to those who are eligible for the shot.

Instead, your EVDS record will remain open and the system will allow for you to get the second dose. Once administered, this information will be captured on the system and recorded on your existing or a new vaccination card.

What about the Pfizer boosters?

Pfizer booster doses will open on 28 December.

People who received this vaccine will be allowed to get a third dose six months (180 days) after the second dose. However, the booster shot can be administered beyond the recommended six month interval, the department said.

Immunocompromised people will also be able to get a fourth, or booster, dose six months after the additional (third) dose of this vaccine.

Can I get a J&J booster if I've been vaccinated with Pfizer’s vaccine?

No. Although Sahpra approved mixing and matching vaccines – known as heterologous boosting – the department said this option will not be available.

"Only homologous boosting is currently permitted i.e. individuals may only receive the same vaccine that they received as their primary vaccination series," the department said.

Durable immunity

Co-investigator of the Sisonke study, professor Glenda Gray, told Health24 in September that the J&J booster dose will ensure stronger immunity against the virus that causes Covid-19.

"The boosting is to prolong the immune response and make it more durable," she said.

Gray also told Fin24 this month that she and her team were monitoring breakthrough infections (having a Covid-19 infection after vaccination) among healthcare workers who were part of the Sisonke trial.

While there were many breakthrough infections among healthcare workers, there were very little hospital admissions in the current Omicron-driven wave, compared to the Delta wave, according to a preliminary study posted online this week, conducted by Gray and her colleagues.

"So that's good news. It shows again that the vaccine is effective against severe disease and death, and that's very reassuring," Gray said.

*For more Covid-19 research, science and news, click here. You can also sign up for our Daily Dose newsletter here.

READ | Sahpra approves J&J Covid-19 booster shot

READ | Covid-19: Health dept announces immediate end to contact tracing

READ | High immunity in SA leading to fewer hospitalisations during Omicron wave, analysis suggests