Making sense of early research on Omicron: What you need to know

The Omicron variant was discovered only recently, and assessment is ongoing.

While it is said to be highly transmissible, it appears not to be more severe than earlier variants.

While data look promising, experts have, however, asked the public to interpret information with caution.

The Omicron variant has been found in more than 30 countries and has put the world on high alert.

While governments have chalked out plans to tackle the threat of the newest Covid-19 variant of concern (VoC), scientists have been studying how fast the variant can spread in communities (transmissibility), its ability to resist protection provided by past infection and vaccines, how it compares with earlier VoCs, and if it causes more severe disease.

Over the past couple of weeks, several preliminary studies have been conducted. We take a look at the findings and break down what they mean.

Transmissibility

On Tuesday, financial services group Discovery Limited released the results of a real-world analysis based on around 78 000 Covid test results of Omicron infections between 15 November and 7 December.

The variant accounted for over 90% of new infections in SA and has displaced the formerly dominant Delta variant, which dominated South Africa’s third wave of infections, Dr Ryan Noach, the company’s CEO said.

Noach said that the fourth wave has a “significantly steeper trajectory” of new cases, compared with earlier waves:

National data show an exponential increase in both new infections and test positivity rates during the first three weeks of this wave, indicating a highly transmissible variant with rapid community spread of infection.

A preliminary mathematical analysis published in December also revealed that Omicron was spreading twice as quickly as the Delta variant. The study, which included involvement by SA’s Covid-19 Modelling Consortium team, found that the variant's R-value (a measure of a disease's ability to spread) was nearly 2.5 times as high as that of Delta, Health24 reported.



The researchers, however, noted that it was unclear whether the variant’s rapid spread was primarily due to its contagiousness, or an ability to evade natural- or vaccine-induced protection.

Infection, reinfection risk

According to the Discovery Health analysis, the two-dose Pfizer vaccine provided 33% protection against infection with Omicron, relative to those who are unvaccinated. This was a major drop from the 80% effectiveness provided by the same vaccine against preventing infection caused by Delta.

As a result, many vaccinated individuals are susceptible to contracting Covid caused by Omicron.

People with past Covid infection are also at risk of reinfection with Omicron, another preliminary study by SA researchers found.

The variant, they said, had a “substantial” ability to escape protection from prior infection.

The risk of reinfection was found to be lower with the Beta (responsible for driving SA’s second wave) and Delta variants, Health24 reported.

This finding has implications for countries like SA, where 60–70% of its population have high rates of immunity from previous infection over the last three waves.

However, experts have previously said that this was expected, as natural immunity protects best against the particular variant that was responsible for the initial infection.

Disease severity

While Omicron may be more transmissible than Delta, it appears to be causing less severe illness than earlier variants.

The risk of hospital admission among those with Omicron infection was 29% lower compared to infections caused by the original virus in SA’s first wave in mid-2020, Discovery Health’s analysis revealed. This was after they adjusted for vaccination status.

Other data has revealed a similar trend.

Reflecting on current data, Dr Harry Moultrie, a senior medical epidemiologist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, wrote on Twitter on 14 December:

(Data) suggests immunity from prior infections and/or vaccinations are providing some protection from severe Covid-19 disease. Don't interpret as decreased virulence of Omicron.

Despite the vaccines having relatively low protection against infection with Omicron, the greater focus should be on the relative lack of severe illness. After all, the vaccines were designed to keep people with Covid out of hospital and from dying.



According to the Discovery Health study, the two-dose Pfizer vaccine provided 70% protection against severe Covid infection, including hospitalisation.

While this is a drop from the 80% protection it provided against severe disease caused by Delta, 70% is still considered really good protection.

Disease severity continued

Responding on Twitter about data showing that SA’s Omicron wave is resulting in less severe disease and death than past waves, Dr Alex Sigal, a virologist at the Africa Health Research Institute, said:

This is really important data and matches what we would expect with the neutralisation data - little protection against infection but protection against severe disease maintained since Omicron escape (is) incomplete.

Sigal has been studying the variant in his laboratory. His recent research found that Omicron could only partially evade protection provided by Pfizer’s two doses.



Moreover, he found, vaccinated individuals with prior infection had stronger protection. He and his team added that a booster (third) dose would similarly offer stronger protection by enhancing the immune response.

Booster doses of both the Pfizer and J&J vaccines are likely to be offered to people in SA from January 2022, government officials announced earlier this month.

Interpreting current data with caution

Health experts and officials have urged people to interpret the disease severity and hospitalisation data with caution as the full impact of Omicron on hospitalisations will only be gauged within a couple of weeks.

The current findings could be due to a relatively high number of older adults (who are most likely to get severe Covid) in SA being vaccinated and having had prior infection. In other words, the low hospital admission rates, at this stage, could be due to differences in the age profile of cases.

J&J vaccine effectiveness

The Discovery Health analysis didn’t include data on the effectiveness of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine. But Professor Glenda Gray, co-investigator of the Sisonke study, said she and her team were monitoring breakthrough infections (where a person gets Covid after vaccination) among health workers who received the vaccine.

While there were many breakthrough infections in this group, there was very little hospital admission compared to the Delta wave, Fin24 reported.

