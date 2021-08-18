More 'disappointment' at top heart doctor's anti-vaccine video - as groups back science on jabs

The groups were "disappointed" at the claims, which were in "direct contradiction of" evidence

They backed the "clear scientific evidence" on Covid-19 vaccines

The video has already been viewed more than 150 000 times on the platform where it was published

Two medical bodies have distanced themselves from comments made by leading heart surgeon Dr Susan Vosloo in a video about Covid-19 vaccines.

Health24 reported last week that complaints were set to be laid against Vosloo, who was the country's first female heart surgeon - and did her first heart transplant at just 33-years-old, over "problematic" comments she made in the video.

Eyewitness news reported on Monday that the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) had received a formal complaint against Vosloo, and that the council confirmed that it was investigating.

Claims made

In the video, which had been viewed more than 150 000 times on the site BitChute, Vosloo claimed that "the risk of the vaccine is worse than the risk of virus" and that Covid-19 disease is the first medical condition to be "predominantly mismanaged... by politicians, bureaucrats, and academics".

The disease, she continues, is "fuelled by relentless scaremongering created by the media".

Vosloo also commented that the composition of the vaccine is akin to a trade secret: "It’s not possible to share it with anyone, like the spice mixture of Kentucky Fried Chicken," and adds that no safety data is available on the vaccines.

Other adverse effects of Covid-19 vaccination include death, severe neurological complications, and infertility, she said.

On Friday, the managing director of Netcare's Hospital Division - Vosloo's practice is at the group's Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital in Cape Town - expressed "profound disappointment and disbelief" in learning about the video.



Now, both the South African Thoracic Society (SATS) and South African Heart Association have also both released statements in response to the video being published.

Highly irresponsible

"The South African Thoracic Society hereby voice our collective disappointment with the views expressed by Dr Susan Vosloo, as well as the highly irresponsible sharing of her recording on social media.

"Although they enjoy the right to free speech, healthcare professionals should not utilise social or formal media to spread such blatant misinformation, particularly if it can lead to (preventable) suffering and death," the society said in a statement.

The SATS is a professional society "dedicated to the promotion of lung health in South Africa and Africa".

The society said that the growing evidence base for the various Covid-19 vaccines pointed towards a high degree of efficacy at preventing severe disease and death.

It added that: "As a society we have been on the forefront of sharing scientifically accurate information and correcting misinformation.

"We are also primarily clinicians, and we have seen first hand the impact of Covid-19 on our healthcare system, and the excess death and long-term disability it has caused."

The society said that widespread vaccination was a critically important way forward to protect those at risk, and in society in general, and it strongly encouraged every adult South African to be vaccinated.

'Clear scientific evidence'

On Saturday, South African Heart Association said that while Vosloo was a well-respected cardiothoracic surgeon, her opinion was in "direct contradiction to current evidence-based standard of care both locally and internationally".

The association said that it represented the opinion of cardiovascular practitioners in South Africa, and recognised and advocated for the use of vaccinations in the prevention of severe Covid-19.

"There is clear scientific evidence for the use of vaccinations to reduce the risk of both hospitalisation and death in Covid-19 infections, and with the benefit of vaccination far outweighing the risk."

The body encouraged all citizens, especially those with comorbidities like heart diseases, to register for a vaccination.

'Disappointment and disbelief'

Health24 attempted to contact Vosloo for comment at her practice at the Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital in Cape Town on Friday.



While the call was answered, we were told: "We thank you for your interest, but there’s no comment for now, thanks."

Hospital group Netcare later on Friday issued a statement saying that it disassociated itself from and rejected the harmful views expressed by the heart surgeon.

"Jacques du Plessis, managing director of Netcare's Hospital Division, today expressed Netcare's profound disappointment and disbelief in learning about the publication of a BitChute video on 10 August 2021, in which Dr Susan Vosloo expressed her personal anti-vaccination views regarding Covid-19."

Du Plessis said the opinions of Vosloo "are in complete contradiction to the unrelenting endeavours of Netcare, our clinical colleagues, healthcare workers and others to try and curb the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic," adding:

"The video further contradicts the views and endeavours of the South African national Department of Health as well as those of global institutions such as the World Health Organisation.

"Given the grave implications of the comments made by Dr Vosloo and the potential deleterious impact on both national and global efforts to curb Covid-19, Netcare completely dissociates itself from Dr Vosloo's anti-vaccination message."

Despite this, the hospital group considered, that as a medical professional, Vosloo was an independent practitioner and that as an individual she was fully entitled to her own views.

"To date Netcare has vaccinated more than 110 000 people including 33 000 healthcare workers. We have three active vaccination sites, each of which are capable of delivering 5 000 vaccine doses per day... As a healthcare organisation deeply committed to the health and well-being of all South Africans, we stand squarely behind the efforts to vaccinate as many individuals as soon as possible," said Du Plessis.

However, a colleague of Vosloo's, at the hospital, who wished to remain anonymous, added: "It is outrageous that while we are making every effort the save the lives of those who have what has now become an essentially preventable serious illness due to the vaccine, we are undermined by a colleague who uses her platform as a prominent transplant surgeon to spread her conspiracy theories."

Reaction



Prominent medical experts, who have been active in the fight against Covid-19, also voiced their concerns on social media.

In response to the video, Marc Mendelson, Professor of Infectious Diseases and Head of the Division of Infectious Diseases & HIV Medicine at Groote Schuur Hospital, said: "Rarely (& I've been exposed to quite a lot) have I heard such utter rubbish from a member of the medical establishment. Frankly dangerous."

In response to Mendelson, Thomas Scriba, Professor at University of Cape Town and Deputy Director, Immunology at South African TB Vaccine Initiative, tweeted "Agreed, fictitious, rubbish and dangerous."

Both experts later further debunked inaccurate claims made in the video.