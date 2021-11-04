Needle-free Covid-19 vaccine candidate shows early promise

There may soon be a needle-free Covid-19 vaccine.

A study found that the new vaccine applicator is more effective than needles.

The new technology has the potential to improve access to vaccines.

A needle-free Covid-19 vaccine could be possible, according to a new study by the University of Queensland in Australia.



The study published in Science Advances assessed the HexaPro vaccine candidate from the University of Texas, potentially protecting against Covid-19 with a single, pain-free "click" from a pocket-sized applicator.

The researchers investigated the stability of spike-HexaPro vaccine formulations at high temperatures and further optimised the HexaPro vaccine concentration required for stability.

To test the effectiveness of the vaccine candidate, the researchers used six to eight-week-old female mice which were randomly divided into six groups of eight mice and vaccinated either through high-density microarray patch (HD-MAP) application or injection with HexaPro.

The mice were vaccinated twice at 21-day intervals. Blood was taken prior to each immunisation and 21 days after the final immunisation.

Highly effective potential vaccine

The study found that the vaccine patch produced strong immune responses that were shown to be effective when the mice were exposed to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

The patch delivered better results than the injection vaccine, the research showed.

“When the HexaPro vaccine is delivered via HD-MAP applicator – rather than a needle – it produces better and faster immune responses,” said co-author Dr David Muller in a press statement.

The study also found that the vaccine neutralises the Alpha and Beta variants.

The authors believe that this vaccine could make vaccine delivery more manageable and accessible because of how well it handles higher temperatures.

“HexaPro, delivered by the high-density microarray patch, could dramatically assist global vaccine rollout effort, particularly for billions of vulnerable people in low- and middle-income countries.

"We’ve shown this vaccine, when dry-coated on a patch, is stable for at least 30 days at 25 degrees Celsius and one week at 40 degrees, so it doesn’t have the cold chain requirements of some of the current options,” said Muller.

