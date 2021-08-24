Overcoming vaccine hesitancy: 'I decided to talk to the one person who would give me the truth'

A 58-year-old teacher feared she would have an adverse reaction to the Covid-19 vaccine because of her medical history.

She was one of the teachers who got vaccinated through the essential workers for teachers vaccination programme.

She has no regrets about getting her vaccine shot.

Yvonne de la Rey Smith was certain that she would not get the Covid-19 vaccine when she first heard about it in 2020.

"I made up my mind that I was not going to have one. Ever. There was no way that I was going to be injected with something that was unknown, in a manner of speaking," says the 58-year-old teacher from Gqeberha.

De la Rey Smith's reluctance towards receiving the Covid-19 vaccine was fuelled by her history of experiencing bad reactions to medication.

"I know my body well. I don't take medication as a rule. I have had some really bad reactions, and I am very cautious," she explains.

When the department of education announced its teacher' vaccination programme in June, De La Rey Smith says that her feelings about the vaccine didn't change.

Supplied

D-Day

As the opening of the teachers' vaccination programme drew closer, De La Rey Smith had mixed feeling on whether to get vaccinated or not.

"The weeks leading up to this were unbearable. I hardly slept. I could not switch off. I was terrified of having this vaccine. After much deliberation, I decided to talk to the one person who would give me the truth – my amazing GP.

"He reminded me that I am, in essence, in the front line, having to be with over 1 000 people every single day in a school environment. He also told me that although there was no guarantee how I might react to the vaccine, the risk of complications was almost non-existent. I asked him what he thought I should do, and he replied that, in his opinion, contracting Covid-19 would present a far, far bigger threat to me than getting the vaccine. He also enlightened me about the levels of protection the vaccine could offer," she says.

De La Rey Smith decided to take a leap of faith and register to get vaccinated. The day arrived, and her husband drove her to the vaccination site.

"Up to that point, I was still thinking we could just go home and forget about this. I sat in the car for a few minutes, and when he told me it would all be okay, I just burst into tears," she remembers.

'I was proud of myself'

After composing herself, she joined the queue with other teachers. Within minutes, she was seated in front of a healthcare worker to get her jab. It took less than 10 seconds for her J&J jab. She felt a slight burning sensation for a few seconds.

After 15 minutes of observation, she made her back way to her husband.

"When I got back to the car, my husband told me that he was very proud of me. Actually, I was proud of myself too. Months and months of stressful waiting was over," she says.

About 48 hours after getting the vaccine, she experienced a wave of dizziness with a mild headache.

"I felt chills throughout my body. I stopped what I was doing, had a quick shower, got into bed and slept until the next morning. I woke up feeling 100% fine, and I have not had any other side-effects since then," she explains.

De La Rey Smith is happy that she overcame her vaccine hesitancy even though knows that she can still contract the virus even after vaccinating.

"I know the choice I made was the right choice," she says.

