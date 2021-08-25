1h ago

Overcoming vaccine hesitancy: 'My neighbours laughed, said I was digging my own grave'

accreditation
Nelisiwe Msomi
A health worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine at the FF Robeiro Clinic at Sammy Marks Square vaccination site in Pretoria, South Africa.
Alet Pretorius
  • Nombulelo Mthethwa from KwaZulu-Natal used to be against the idea of getting a Covid-19 vaccine.
  • She now believes that Covid-19 vaccines work, and encourages people in her community to get vaccinated.
  • She says there is a gap in factual vaccine information reaching communities.

Nombulelo Mthethwa's neighbours laughed at her because she had a vaccination change of heart.

A few months ago, the 37-year-old from KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal, decided she would not take the Covid-19 vaccine.

She says the introduction of the Covid-19 vaccine into her community was greeted with conspiracy theories.

"They said it was a way of reducing the number of people in our population or that it was 'illuminati coding'. As a Christian, I believed the illuminati coding myth," she told Health24.

Finding the truth

But soon, Mthethwa realised there were missing gaps in the vaccine information she received in her community.

"I started doing more research about the vaccine, and the more I read about it, the more I realised that none of what was said in our community was true," she says.

Mthethwa's change of heart led to her becoming a joke in her community.

"When I told my neighbours that I'm going to get my jab, they laughed and said I was digging my own grave," she explains.

Closing the educational gaps

She says her neighbours' statements show that factual vaccine information does not always reach the right people.

"As much as there's correct, factual information on the internet about the vaccination, I don't think this information has reached enough people, especially in the poor, black communities. Not everyone can ask Google for clarification," Mthethwa says.

She wants the gaps in vaccine education to be closed.

"I wish the community could be invited to a health education programme where they can ask questions and be taught in their language what this vaccine is about," Mthethwa says.

