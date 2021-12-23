Sahpra approves J&J Covid-19 booster shot

Sahpra has approved the use of the J&J vaccine for a second, or booster shot.

Adults who received the single-dose vaccine will soon be eligible to receive a second dose two months later.

Those who received the two-dose Pfizer vaccine may also be able to receive a booster J&J shot (mix-and-match dosing).

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has approved a second dose of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine.

The booster shot will be administered to people aged 18 years and older who received the initial single dose of the vaccine.

The health regulator has also decided to approve mixing and matching vaccines.

In a statement released on Thursday, it said: "Sahpra reviewed the safety and efficacy data provided and has subsequently approved the Covid-19 Vaccines Janssen (J&J) second dose/booster dose..."

Interval between doses

The second J&J dose should be administered at least two months after the first dose of the J&J vaccine, it said.

Those who received the two-dose mRNA vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech may also be eligible to receive a third dose of J&J's vaccine – known as heterologous boosting. However, the health department, which usually consults with the Covid-19 Vaccine Ministerial Advisory Committee (VMAC) – has not yet made an announcement on whether and when this option will become available.

Spokesperson for the Department of Health, Foster Mohale, told Health24 that the department will release a statement on this soon.

The dosing interval for the heterologous (J&J) booster dose will be six months after the second Pfizer shot, Sahpra said.

The decision did not include the approval of a Pfizer booster shot after a single dose of the J&J vaccine.

More than 6.8 million people in SA, including healthcare workers, have already been vaccinated with the J&J vaccine.

Healthcare workers who were part of the Sisonke 1 study and received the J&J vaccine earlier this year, recently became eligible to receive a second shot of the same vaccine.

Booster shots to be offered from 2022

Booster doses are set to be introduced from January 2022, the health department said this month.

Sahpra approved a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine on 8 December. Adults who received the Pfizer vaccine will be allowed to receive their third dose six months after their second Pfizer doses.

VMAC on standby

In a media briefing this month, Dr Nicholas Crisp, acting director-general of the national Department of Health said:

Sahpra is very familiar with this [J&J] vaccine and very familiar with the data.

A recent World Health Organisation review was also available, which supported the administration of J&J vaccine booster doses, he said.

Crisp added that Sahpra had received the data package relating to booster doses from J&J, and would expedite the review so that recommendations for its rollout could be finalised.

"And once we have that information, the VMAC is on standby to make recommendations and we anticipate that we will be ready for vaccination of boosters for J&J, if not next week, then probably the week after, depending on the timing of the various outcomes of these committees' approval.

"By the time we break for the Christmas period, it looks like we will be able to get all the vaccines [boosters] rolling out," Crisp said.

*For more Covid-19 research, science and news, click here.