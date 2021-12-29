Sisonke study shows J&J’s Covid-19 vaccine is safe, supports continued rollout in SA

Almost half a million healthcare workers formed part of the Sisonke J&J trial.

The study found that most participants did not experience any adverse effects.

The South African government is satisfied with the safety of the J&J vaccine.

Study results from the Sisonke trial show that the J&J vaccine is safe.



The preprint research published in the Medrxiv preprint portal aimed to assess the safety and effectiveness of the Janssen Ad26.CoV2.S (J&J) vaccine among healthcare workers in South Africa.

The researchers enrolled 477 234 healthcare workers for the 3B trial. To gather the data, they monitored adverse events at vaccination sites. Participants also self-reported by text messaging after vaccination.

The study authors collected information on the frequency and incidence rate of non-serious and severe adverse events evaluated from the day of the first vaccination until 28 days after the final vaccination. The trial took place from 17 February 2021 to 15 June 2021.

The researchers also used Covid-19 breakthrough infections, hospitalisations and deaths from the electronic vaccination register with existing national databases.

Vaccine safety

The study found that the majority of healthcare workers did not experience adverse events after receiving the J&J vaccine.

“This study provides additional real-world evidence that the vaccine is safe and well-tolerated, supporting its continued use in this setting,” the researchers state.

Just over 2% of the participants reported experiencing adverse events, of which 1.4% were severe. The participants reported side effects such as headaches and body aches, followed by injection site pain and fever, most of which occurred within 48 hours of vaccination.

In terms of serious adverse events, there were two blood clotting cases and four cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome. There were no deaths that occurred due to these adverse events.

The Sisonke trial did not identify excess deaths in the vaccinated population compared to the general population.

‘No reason for concern’

The United States has recently suspended the use of the J&J vaccine, stating that it prefers the mRNA vaccine over the J&J Covid-19 vaccine. In response to this move, the South African Department of Health released a statement that there is no reason for concern over the J&J vaccine as the Sisonke trial has proven its safety.

“There is no reason for widespread concern. Most of the reported adverse events have been minor, local or systemic reactions. Blood clotting is an extremely rare complication affecting between one and four per million people who are vaccinated,” the statement reads.

The department says that the J&J vaccine offers people who are unwilling to have an mRNA vaccine another option. The department’s Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices (ACIP) states that any vaccine is better than being unvaccinated.

“Therefore, the Department of Health is satisfied that the J&J vaccine continues to provide much hope to South Africans."

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) will review this study and other evidence from international research.

