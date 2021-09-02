‘There were many conspiracy theories’ – from fear of the unknown to getting vaccinated against Covid

Rumours and conspiracy theories about Covid vaccines contributed to Lutfiea Vadee 's hesitancy to get vaccinated.

She, however, became worried that she would contract the virus at work and transmit it to her loved ones at home.

After considering the ripple effects an infection would have on both her and her family, she decided to get vaccinated.

At the start of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout in South Africa earlier this year, Lutfiea Vadee had her reservations about getting inoculated.



“I was very sceptical about taking the vaccine, as there was not enough research and information available for me to make an informed decision. At the time there were also many conspiracy theories and crazy stories going around,” she told Health24.

In a study published this year, researchers looked at how rumours and conspiracy theories may lead to mistrust of the vaccines, contributing to vaccine hesitancy. After tracking Covid vaccine misinformation, they found that, of 637 examples of Covid vaccine-related information circulated in 52 countries, 83% were false and 10% were misleading.

This kind of misinformation made Lutfiea very wary about making such a big decision so early on during the vaccine rollout.



The 36-year-old and her family discussed the issue and decided not to get vaccinated too early. Instead, they believed it was a safer option to continue following Covid protocols, such as wearing their face masks, sanitising regulatory, and isolating when necessary.

Changing her mind

Since Lutfiea’s job involved face-to-face contact with patients, she worried that she would contract the virus at work and risk infecting her family at home. She also has asthma – a risk factor for Covid-related hospitalisation. And if she were to become infected, she would have no extended family in Cape Town to assist her.

There was another concern: “My mother who lives in Johannesburg had Covid pneumonia in October 2020. She spent four weeks in hospital and two weeks in the ICU (intensive care unit),” she said.

This was a real eye-opener for Lutfiea. “I couldn’t travel to Johannesburg to be there for her or to help her recover. I kept asking myself: ‘What if that had to happen to me? Who would look after my family?’”

These thoughts constantly occupied Lutfiea’s mind and eventually made her reconsider getting vaccinated when the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine became available in South Africa.

Getting her first dose



On 17 May, she registered for the vaccine and received an appointment for her first dose on 27 May. “I suffered no symptoms, except a tender arm for two days,” she said.

“Needless to say, I was very relieved and phoned all my family to encourage them to go too,” she added.

She received her second dose on 9 July and described the process as “even easier than the first since more sites were available”. Her symptoms this time around were greater in severity, however, and included a sore throat, fever, chills, headache and cramps. Thankfully, they subsided two days later.

But she came to a frightening realisation: “That little scare made me realise that if those were my symptoms just from getting the vaccine, how severe would my symptoms be if I contracted Covid and didn't get vaccinated?”

Avoiding post-Covid effects

Lutfiea acknowledged that each individual is different and will react differently to Covid infection, but her concern is that, among those who do catch infection, we don’t know who will be part of the percentage of people that suffer the lingering and debilitating effects of the virus, also known as "long Covid", or post-Covid syndrome.

“The vaccine is not a guarantee that we won't get infected, but it will ensure most of us don't get very sick,” she said.

'Let's do our social duty'

“I encourage one and all to get the vaccine, to help create herd immunity in order for our lives to go back to ‘normal’; to give our economy a chance to recover, and to stop this virus from tearing families and communities apart.

“In the long run, we are going to be left with many children who are orphaned, and many old people who cannot look after themselves as their children or spouses have passed away. Let's do our social duty and get vaccinated,” she said.

