Vaccine hesitancy: Researchers find side effects a key concern, highlight need for right messaging

People's fear of Covid-19 side-effects is the most common reason they are hesitant to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

Some people also have doubts about the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Men are more willing to get vaccinated than women, although that has not translated into actual vaccinations.

This is one of the findings of a report released on Wednesday by the Centre for Social Change at the University of Johannesburg and the Human Sciences Research Council.

The researchers released two reports that account for vaccine hesitancy and acceptance.

This part of the UJ/HSRC Covid-19 Democracy Survey's third round involved 7 631 people.

Most common reasons for vaccine hesitancy

The survey found the most common reason for Covid-19 inoculation hesitancy was the fear of the vaccine's side-effects and doubts about its effectiveness.

These accounted for 30 and 24% of people's responses when stating why they were unlikely to vaccinate.

"Vaccine-hesitant people were most often concerned about seeing someone they know experience side-effects after taking the vaccine, contributing to their overall apprehension about taking the vaccine," the report stated.

Distrust in government and international institutions like the World Health Organisation (WHO) is the third most common reason why people were vaccine-hesitant.

The researchers reported religious objections and conspiracy theories together only accounted for 4% of explanations for vaccine hesitancy.

"While it remains important to debunk rumours and other false information circulating on social media, this is not the main source of concern expressed by participants in the survey.

"What this analysis has demonstrated is that the majority of those that express hesitation about taking the vaccine are not anti-science, but are expressing rational and legitimate doubts about a new vaccine," the authors said.

They added improved public health messaging regarding the concerns expressed by hesitant people could change their minds.

"It is hoped that this information can assist in helping to produce targeted public health messaging that may allay these concerns and increase the willingness to vaccinate," the authors said.

Youth and vaccine hesitancy

The report also found younger people were more likely to be vaccine-hesitant.

The main reason is their concerns over side-effects, and the effectiveness of the vaccine.

The perception that young people are less likely to get severe Covid-19 gives them the idea that they can afford to "wait and see" how the vaccine affects other people.

The researchers recommended "public health messaging may need to target the platforms that young people most engage in for information, details of which are provided in the accompanying report to this one".

The most common explanation for vaccine acceptance

The report stated 72% of the participants indicated they either had already been vaccinated or they definitely or probably would take the Covid-19 jab.

The leading reason for people accepting the Covid-19 vaccine was self-protection, which accounted for almost two-thirds of the people surveyed. This was followed by the protection of groups such as family, community or society at large.

Trusting science and government only accounted for 5% as a reason for vaccine acceptance.

Why men are more accepting than women

Recently, the government has been lobbying men to vaccinate as there is a low turnout.

The report found 74% of men accepted vaccines compared to 70% of women.

However, men are more likely to be at work when most vaccination sites are open, and they have no time to get the jab.

The researchers said the reluctance of men to visit healthcare providers could be contributing to why they were not getting vaccinated in higher numbers.

"In this instance, what we're confronting is not only vaccine hesitancy, but a more generalised problem regarding men and preventative health care," said Professor Carin Runciman who is the director of the Centre for Social Change.

Getting willingness to translate into actual vaccinations

In their conclusion, the authors said even where there was a willingness to vaccinate, it was not necessarily unqualified.

"Those that indicated that they would probably take the vaccine more often expressed some doubts or uncertainties about vaccination, with particular concerns around side-effects and the effectiveness of the vaccine.

"While these uncertainties do not appear to have dissuaded them entirely from vaccination, they may contribute to delays in the uptake of vaccination."

The authors again stressed the importance of the right public health messaging.

"This suggests that public health messaging needs to continue to provide information that may reassure this group about side-effects, and the effectiveness of the vaccine," they said.

