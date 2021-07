Were you born before 1986? Good news: You can now get your Covid-19 vaccine!

Registration for people over the age of 35 opened on 15 July.

People who have registered will then get an SMS with the details of their appointment once a spot nearby becomes available.

But if you’re in a rush, there’s a way to jump the queue.

Here’s how walk-ins work.

*This video was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.