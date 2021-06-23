1h ago

WATCH | Covid-19 vaccines and severe side effects: These numbers will help you keep calm

Yolanda Mdzeke, Aisha Abdool Karim and Joan van Dyk
Allergic reactions, unusual blood clots and heart inflammation have all been linked to Covid-19 vaccines. But most people won’t experience these severe reactions. Watch this easy explainer.

*This video was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

