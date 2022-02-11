WATCH | Fancy pharmaceuticals? Your guide to the newest Covid-19 treatments

These pills can help lower your chances of falling very ill or dying from Covid-19.

They aren’t a replacement for vaccines but they still have a role to play.

The tablets work to prevent the virus from spreading in your body once you’ve been infected.

This is especially useful for vulnerable people, like the elderly or those with other health problems.

