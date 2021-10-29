47m ago

WATCH | Fast four: Your questions about Covid-19 jabs and pregnancy answered

accreditation
Mohale Moloi
When pregnant people fall ill with Covid-19, they’re much more likely to end up in hospital or to need a ventilator than people who are not pregnant.

Their chances of dying from the disease are also higher. 

So, what’s the best way to protect yourself if you’re pregnant? Get vaccinated, experts say.

If you needed another reason to go get your jab, here it is: 

Vaccinated people pass on their protection to their babies during and after the pregnancy.

*This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

