South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccine roll-out has changed slightly, from a shorter wait time between shots to more freedom about which jab you want to get as a booster.

The health department says you should try and stick with the same shot you got the first time around.

But research says when you mix up the type of vaccine you take as a booster dose, you’re also multiplying the benefits you get.

*This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.