WATCH | People with weak immune systems will soon be able to walk in for an extra Covid shot





People with certain illnesses or who are on treatments that weaken their immune systems can get an extra shot of a Covid-19 vaccine because the normal number of doses don’t work well enough for them.

An immunocompromised person still qualifies for a booster shot on top of their extra immunocompromised dose.

The health department will soon be updating the EVDS so that this vulnerable group can walk in at a vaccination site and get a booster dose.

People with certain diseases like HIV or blood cancer have weaker immune systems.

This means their bodies aren’t able to fight off germs as well as others - and vaccines do not provide as much protection.

That’s why people with weak immune systems got an extra Covid-19 jab last year.

Now they can come back for another shot.

Here’s how South Africa’s system is changing to allow them to get boosters

*This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.