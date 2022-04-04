1h ago

WATCH | People with weak immune systems will soon be able to walk in for an extra Covid shot

Mia Malan and Dylan Bush
  • People with certain illnesses or who are on treatments that weaken their immune systems can get an extra shot of a Covid-19 vaccine because the normal number of doses don’t work well enough for them.
  • An immunocompromised person still qualifies for a booster shot on top of their extra immunocompromised dose.
  • The health department will soon be updating the EVDS so that this vulnerable group can walk in at a vaccination site and get a booster dose.

People with certain diseases like HIV or blood cancer have weaker immune systems.

This means their bodies aren’t able to fight off germs as well as others - and vaccines do not provide as much protection.

That’s why people with weak immune systems got an extra Covid-19 jab last year.

Now they can come back for another shot.

Here’s how South Africa’s system is changing to allow them to get boosters 

*This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

