Municipal water not linked to typhoid fever outbreaks in Western Cape, North West - NICD

Clusters of typhoid fever have been reported in the Western Cape and North West.

However, there is no evidence linking the cases to contaminated municipal water, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

It added that social media posts about the outbreaks contain false information and are causing needless panic.

There is no evidence that contaminated municipal water is responsible for cases of enteric fever, also known as typhoid fever, in South Africa, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Monday.



"There are numerous social media posts with false information about enteric fever in South Africa that are attracting widespread attention and causing needless concern and panic at the moment," the NICD said in a statement.

It added that the posts claimed that cases in certain towns or provinces were caused by contaminated municipal water, or that the bacteria causing potentially life-threatening infection were identified in certain municipal water sources.

"These statements are factually incorrect," the NICD said, adding:

There is no evidence that recent cases of enteric fever are linked to contaminated municipal water in any part of the country, and there is no evidence that the bacteria causing enteric fever have recently been identified in municipal water sources anywhere in the country.

This includes districts in the Western Cape and North West, where clusters (small localised outbreaks) were identified, it said.

On 16 February, the NICD announced four cluster outbreaks - three of them in the Western Cape and one in the North West, Health24 previously reported.

Dr Juno Thomas, head of the centre for enteric diseases at the NICD, said that the number of cases in each cluster was small, ranging from 11 to 16 cases, and added that the provinces were aware of the cases and were investigating them.

Typhoid fever is endemic to South Africa and cases are reported in low numbers every year.

Preventive measures



To protect yourself and your family from the bacterial infection, the NICD recommends following the following preventive measures:

Hand hygiene

Wash your hands with soap and safe water: before, during, and after preparing food;

before and after eating food;

before and after caring for someone who is sick (especially if they have diarrhoea or vomiting);

after using the toilet;

and after changing a nappy.





Food safety practice

Follow the World Health Organisation's five keys to safer food: keep clean; separate raw and cooked; cook thoroughly; keep food at safe temperatures, and use safe water and raw materials. Ensure your wash your hands with soap and water before, during and after preparing food and before eating.

Using safe water

If you are concerned about the quality of water you are using for drinking and cooking, the NICD recommends treating it by boiling it. You can do this by putting water in a clean container and boiling it for one minute. Alternatively, you can treat it with household bleach by adding 5ml of household bleach to 20-25 litres of water, mixing it well and letting it stand for at least half an hour before drinking or using it for cooking, said Thomas.

