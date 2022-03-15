Mental health in SA ranked among the worst in the world





South Africa has one of the lowest mental health scores in the world.

A report surveyed close to 12 000 South Africans, comparing them to 223 087 people across the globe.

South Africans are now more distressed than in 2020.

According to a new report, South Africa ranks as one of the worst countries regarding mental health.



The report is the second Annual Mental State of the World Report from Sapien Labs. The study focused on countries that have access to the internet and assessed the mental wellbeing of people in these countries in 2021.

The researchers collected responses from 223 087 people across 34 countries in multiple regions across the globe. The report measured mental well being using a scale on a spectrum from "distressed" to "thriving", with a numerical representation between -100 and 200. Distressed is the lowest mental wellbeing score and thriving the highest score. In between were struggling, enduring, managing and succeeding.

The study considered five functional dimensions: drive and motivation, mood and outlook, cognition and social self, and the mind-body connection. The researchers also recorded information on demographics, lifestyle factors, traumas, and adversities to evaluate the key drivers of risks.

South Africa's poor rating

The report found that Venezuela topped the list with a score of 91 while the UK and South Africa had the lowest scores at 46.

In the eight English-speaking countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, India, Singapore, and South Africa, the report results show a 3% mental wellbeing decline compared to the 2020 results.

South Africa scored the lowest average score on the mental health wellbeing scale. The rate of distressed or struggling on the scale increased by 8%, from 28.5% in 2020 to 36%.

The researchers say that policymakers can use their findings for "more effective management of population mental well-being through evidence-based social policy and interventions".

