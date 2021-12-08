African children not getting much-needed health checks due to Covid-19

Covid-19 has had a negative impact on African health systems.

Many people have not been able to access medical services because of the pandemic.

Many children have missed important vaccinations and health checks.

A new study has found that many African children have missed vital medical treatments for HIV, malaria and tuberculosis, because of the pressure Covid-19 has put on health systems.



The research published in BMJ Global Health assessed the impact of Covid-19, health system preparedness and responses to the pandemic in Africa.

Health system responses included telephone consultations, re-purposing of available services, establishing isolation centres, and providing Covid-19 guidelines.

South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Rwanda were included in the review.

Healthcare regression

The study found that healthcare systems on the continent were not ready to deal with the burden of Covid-19 and resulted in people missing essential services such as HIV, malaria and tuberculosis treatment, and maternal and child health services.

The researchers found that up to half of the South African children did not attend child health checks, while 80% of children in Sierra Leone aged under five years did not receive routine vaccinations. More than half of the HIV patients in Rwanda missed their antiretroviral treatments, while sex workers in Kenya missed contraception and medical appointments.

“Following the pandemic, our study showed the flow of patients accessing general and essential health services such as HIV care, treatment for malaria and tuberculosis, maternal and child health services has significantly reduced,” said lead researcher Dr Gizachew Tessema.

The need for intervention

The researchers say that interventions are needed to improve and strengthen health system resilience through local, national and global engagement. Improving healthcare financing should also be a priority.

“Countries should direct their efforts to build a resilient health system that caters to all health challenges, times, and people. This requires local, national, and global collaboration and engagement to increase healthcare funding in Africa.

“Now that the world has effective Covid-19 vaccines, African countries need to embark on a coordinated capacity-building effort focused on developing, transporting and rolling out vaccinations for healthcare professionals and high-risk individuals, including across rural areas,” Tessema said.

*For more Covid-19 research, science and news, click here. You can also sign up for our Daily Dose newsletter here.

READ | SA is clearly entering into 4th wave, says top NICD expert - urges those hesitant to get vaccinated

READ | Omicron variant: Why everyone still needs to be vaccinated, even if they've had Covid-19