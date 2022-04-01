'Giving up is not an option': Car crash left her paralysed - but her spirit remains strong

Edwina Makgamatha survived two severe car accidents. But, the second one, in 2010, left the mother of two paralysed from the waist down.

While the tragic incident may have left her physically disabled, her spirit remains as strong as ever.



Being able to make a difference in people's lives, changing the status quo and the narrative around disability are among the few things that have given the spinal cord injury survivor a new purpose in life.

"My life has changed in an impactful and enriching way. I discovered my purpose, my ministry, my calling. I realised my strengths and passion."

The 37-year-old stylishly wears several hats - a businesswoman, board member, student, mother and ambassador.





A woman too familiar with the words "you cant", she has risen above adversity, and paved the way forward for herself and the broader disabled community.

"Together, we can heal the world, and if we each can do the bare minimum, we can make the world a better place," she says.

Envisioning a better future

After the car crash, Makgamatha gravitated toward the disabled community to understand their struggles and needs - this was when Thusanang Enabling Support Services was born.

The company distributes medical consumables to disabled people across the country to ensure access to their daily necessities - everything from catheters to irrigation systems for bowel systems.

With the help of other organisations, the businesswoman is able to offer support, educate and counsel disabled people on managing their payouts.

Makgamatha says she needed to share the knowledge and have them realise that the payouts should be used for medical supplies and to make their homes wheelchair friendly instead of indulging in a once-off splurge.

"This can eventually improve our lives because envisioning a better future motivates you to take steps to make it happen and/or participate," she continues.

Her non-profit organisation, Thuso Ke Botho, advocates for the rights of persons with disabilities.

The organisation offers training to caregivers on spinal cord injuries.

Aside from her own NPO, she also sits on several boards that are in line with ensuring a better future for the disabled community

As an ambassador for the international NPO,Wings For Life World Run, the disability activist looks to raise funds and awareness for spinal cord injuries.

One of the largest races of its kind globally

"WFLWR, for me, means hope, as it portrays actions of hope. I believe that having hope is to want an outcome that somehow makes your life better."

Edwina has participated in the charity race every year since its inception, and last year, she completed the race in her wheelchair without running mates.

It is uniquely one of the largest races globally - in 2021, more than 180 000 participants joined the race, including wheelchair users from 195 countries.

The WFLWR app allows participants to join from any location. Everyone starts at the allocated time with no set finish line and participants go as far as they can - so everyone is a winner.

WFLWR is a global annual charity race that will return on 8 May.



